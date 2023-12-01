North Carolina State Representative Tricia Cotham announced November 22 she would seek reelection in a newly drawn, Republican-leaning district in Mecklenburg County. Cotham made national headlines earlier this year when she switched her party affiliation from Democratic to Republican, handing the GOP a veto-proof supermajority in the General Assembly.

The Mint Hill Republican announced on X (formerly Twitter) she would seek to become the representative of the more conservative-leaning House District 105 in southeastern Mecklenburg County, which was approved in recently drawn maps.

“After our prayers and talks, I’ve decided that I will seek re-election to keep representing Mecklenburg County and I look forward to meeting the voters of HD-105,” the post stated.

Between 2007 and 2016, Cotham was a Democrat and supported LGBTQ+ equality, as well as a woman’s right to choose, in addition to other Democratic initiatives. Cotham had also previously received endorsements from organizations such as EqualityNC and Planned Parenthood, but after she switched her party affiliation, the new Republican voted to override Governor Roy Cooper’s veto on a 12-week limit for most abortions. Cotham has also been a cosponsor for bills to further the GOP’s agenda, including a law allowing state tax dollars to offer vouchers to attend private schools. Republicans argue this law allows for parents to have more options for their children’s education, while Democrats are concerned the tax dollars going to vouchers could be going into the state’s public school systems.

The district Cotham plans to run for leans Republican by a 52 percent to 45 percent margin, and in the last U.S. Senate election, the voters in District 105 picked the Republican nominee, Ted Budd, by a margin of only 1.38 percent.

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton has placed the spotlight on Cotham, calling her move to switch parties “a deceit of the highest order.” While there hasn’t been a challenger named for Cotham, Clayton told the News & Observer in an interview she’s hopeful the Democratic Party can flip the seat.

“We know if we run a good ground game and a good campaign, the candidate that we have up for the Democratic nomination is going to be someone who has a really competitive shot at winning this district,” Clayton said. “We’re going to make sure that voters know that Tricia Cotham is someone who’s lied to them in the past – and what’s to say that she won’t do that again?”