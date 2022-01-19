Religion As A Tool of Oppression or A Harbinger of Hope
While we know that challengers are sure to join us in 2018, clarity and intention will help us to better embrace them and to learn more from them. We can then use them as launching pads to abundant life.
Anti-LGBTQ Televangelist Pat Robertson Steps Down From Role as TV Host
For much of the last half of the 20th century and into the beginning of the 21st, televangelist Pat Robertson has never made any secret about his feelings towards the LGBTQ community. Via his so-called Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) and the platform of his daily television series “The 700 Club,” he has verbally attacked gays,…
Walking the Natural Path to Self-Acceptance
One of my spiritual values is maintaining a connection to the natural world, and I believe this embodied spiritual practice played a major role in helping me accept my LGBTQ identity. Learning to accept ourselves and celebrating our uniqueness are key to thriving as an LGBTQ person. For some, the path to this acceptance is…
The Spiritual Journey
The courage to grow spiritually includes the courage to face the unknown. Our greater good often lies outside of what is currently known, and therefore what is comfortable.
Listening to Voices From the Shade: Celebrating Gradual Progress by Refusing a Hardened Heart
Yes, circumstances can harden the human heart until a person becomes resentful and afraid. However, the same life circumstances can be embraced by a person to nurture a softening of the heart resulting in deeper self-awareness and broadened capacities
community
BOOM Charlotte is back for 2022
For the past two years Charlotte’s annual arts and performance festival BOOM has been adapting its event offerings to pandemic guidelines that included a mix of online and limited capacity shows. With 2022 comes the return of the annual in-person fringe art festival Charlotte has come to know. BOOM Charlotte has a reputation for being…
self-care
A Message from the Publisher
2021 has been a pivotal year for QNotes, and we want to thank you for being loyal readers and supporters. Here are just a few of the highlights: We announced our Google Innovation Challenge project to create a new online center for community, launching a year’s worth of work to develop and test the new website.In March, we…
carolinas
Charlotte LGBTQ Organizations Hold Winter Coat Drive
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Equality North Carolina, Charlotte Pride, QNotes, Transcend, Poor No More, The Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce, Charlotte Black Pride, the Freedom Center for Social Justice and Stonewall Sports Charlotte are partnering for a winter coat drive. With temperatures dropping, many individuals and families in our community are…