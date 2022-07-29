Qnotes and QnotesCarolinas.com recognizes the importance of protecting the privacy of information provided to us by those who use our products and services. This policy describes how personally identifiable and anonymous information about our publication subscribers, online media product users and event registrants may be collected and shared.

Information we collect

Personally Identifiable Information. We may collect or have access to information that personally identifies you, such as your name and e-mail address, from time to time only if you choose to share such information with us.

Site Usage Data

We automatically collect anonymous usage data regarding the actions you take on the Site. For example, each time you use the Site we automatically collect the type of Web browser you use, your operating system, your Internet Service Provider, your IP address, the pages you view, and the time and duration of your visits to the Site. This data does not identify, contact, or precisely locate any individual. We use this data to help us understand how people use the Site and Services, and to enhance the services we offer.

Cookies and third-party

We may use cookies (a small text file placed on your computer to identify your computer and browser) and other tracking technologies to improve the quality of the Site or Services. Most Web browsers are initially set up to accept cookies. You can reset your Web browser to refuse all cookies or to indicate when a cookie is being sent. However, certain features of the Site or Services may not work if you delete or disable cookies. Some of our “Service Providers” (as defined below) may use their own cookies and other tracking technologies in connection with the services they perform on our behalf, as explained in more detail below.

If you click on an ad, your click is recorded so we can tell advertisers how many people are responding to their ads. We also use Google Analytics to monitor and analyze traffic on our site. Most of our pages contain a code that causes Google to place a cookie on your computer to enable this monitoring. For information on how Google uses these cookies, consult the Google privacy policy.

How we use and share information

We or our advertisers may use a third-party advertising company to serve some of the ads you see on our site. This company may use information (not including your name, address, e-mail address, or telephone number) about your visits to our and other Sites, in combination with nonpersonally identifiable information about your purchases and interests from other online and offline sources, in order to provide ads that may be of interest to you. In addition, we may share information with this company about visitors’ use of our Site and others for the purpose of managing and targeting ads and for market research analysis on our Site and others. In the course of serving ads to our Site, an advertising company may place or recognize a cookie on your computer. For more information about the companies that serve some of our ad banners, see the privacy statements at Google and Gay Ad Network.

None of the above procedures identifies you personally or collects any personal information about you. We do not and will not collect your name, e-mail address, or any other personal information without your consent. We do not knowingly collect any personal information from children under age 13.

On certain pages, if you choose to register for a contest, newsletter, message board, survey or some other purpose, we may ask for personal information. Unless we specifically say so on the registration or data-entry form, we do not and will not release any such information to third parties unless (a) we have your consent; or (b) we believe in good faith that we are legally required to do so; or (c) there is an emergency involving personal danger; or (d) you have vandalized our Site or otherwise behaved in a manner that warrants our contacting the authorities or your Internet service provider. Please note that your consent can be requested and given on the form you fill out.

If you make a purchase, donation or subscription, we may keep the information you give us and may use it to contact you in the future.

Given the nature of Web publishing, our privacy policies may change from time to time; any changes will be posted here as soon as they go into effect.

If you have any questions about our privacy policy, please write to publisher@qnotescarolinas.com.