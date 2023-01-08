Join us on Tuesday, January 24 for the official kick off of Qnotes Connect, a series of programs and events designed to build stronger connections between local LGBTQ journalists and the community we serve. We want to make sure we are constantly centering the voices of LGBTQ+ residents in all of our work.
Come meet the staff of Qnotes in this casual social event. Share your ideas with us. Meet and chat with your favorite reporter. Come meet other people in the community who believe a strong LGBTQ press is important.
NODA Company CANTEEN at Camp North End
1824 Statesville Ave., Charlotte, NC
@Boileryard at Camp North End
FREE TO ATTEND
- Complimentary hors d’oeuvres from Bleu Barn Bistro
- Giveaways, drinks and more
This event is supported by the Solutions Journalism Network. Learn more
Support Our Journalism. Support Qnotes.
Many stories are made possible with the help of the community. If you’d like to show your support so QnotesCarolinas can provide more news, features and opinion pieces like the ones you read here, make a regular or one-time donation today.
Related Stories
Arts & culture
Moby thick
Acclaimed filmmaker Darren Aronofsky has distinguished himself by not shying away from difficult or disturbing subject matter. Since his 1998 feature-length debut “π,” he’s tackled drug addiction, obsessive/self-destructive behavior, journeys into madness and violent psychological horror, all with equal aplomb. Aronofsky’s latest, “The Whale” (A24), is a different animal altogether. Based on gay playwright Samuel…
News
Remembering Those We Lost in 2022
At some point in our lives that time will come: when the gig’s up, you kick the bucket or push up daisies, go six feet under or bite the dust, take your last breath, a long walk off a short pier or maybe, cash in your chips. It may sound like you just had a…
health & wellness
Pandemic caused disruptions in HIV testing and prevention
The nation’s ability to prevent HIV was dealt a hard blow early in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new CDC analysis published the first week of December. A rapid rebound in services, however, is a testament to fast and local renovations that, if scaled up and sustained, could help reach national HIV prevention goals. HIV testing…