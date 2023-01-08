Join us on Tuesday, January 24 for the official kick off of Qnotes Connect, a series of programs and events designed to build stronger connections between local LGBTQ journalists and the community we serve. We want to make sure we are constantly centering the voices of LGBTQ+ residents in all of our work.

Come meet the staff of Qnotes in this casual social event. Share your ideas with us. Meet and chat with your favorite reporter. Come meet other people in the community who believe a strong LGBTQ press is important.

N﻿ODA Company CANTEEN at Camp North End

1﻿824 Statesville Ave., Charlotte, NC

@﻿Boileryard at Camp North End

FREE TO ATTEND

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres from Bleu Barn Bistro

Giveaways, drinks and more

This event is supported by the Solutions Journalism Network. Learn more

recent headlines HIV advocates call plans from Blue Cross NC ‘discriminatory’ More than 35,000 North Carolinians are living with HIV, according to the latest available data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Those folks are living longer, healthier lives, thanks to medicines that treat HIV infection. For many, however, cost is a barrier to getting that treatment. Two HIV advocacy organizations say that’s… Qnotes’ staff share their thoughts and hopes for 2023 Funny, poignant, melancholy and sincere – it’s all here as we head into the New Year from the people that bring you Qnotes Jimmy Cobb is the Bookkeeper for Qnotes and White Rabbit Books. Initially, my plan for this submission was to have no New Year’s resolutions. Why disappoint myself? Most of us will not honor… Load more posts Loading… Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Support Our Journalism. Support Qnotes. Many stories are made possible with the help of the community. If you’d like to show your support so QnotesCarolinas can provide more news, features and opinion pieces like the ones you read here, make a regular or one-time donation today.

One-time $60 $120 $365 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $25 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $365 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Agree to pay fees? ($0) Paying the transaction fee is not required, but it directs more money in support of our mission.

Related Stories