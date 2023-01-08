Join us on Tuesday, January 24 for the official kick off of Qnotes Connect, a series of programs and events designed to build stronger connections between local LGBTQ journalists and the community we serve. We want to make sure we are constantly centering the voices of LGBTQ+ residents in all of our work.

Come meet the staff of Qnotes in this casual social event. Share your ideas with us. Meet and chat with your favorite reporter. Come meet other people in the community who believe a strong LGBTQ press is important.

N﻿ODA Company CANTEEN at Camp North End

1﻿824 Statesville Ave., Charlotte, NC

@﻿Boileryard at Camp North End

FREE TO ATTEND

  • Complimentary hors d’oeuvres from Bleu Barn Bistro
  • Giveaways, drinks and more
This event is supported by the Solutions Journalism Network. Learn more

recent headlines

HIV advocates call plans from Blue Cross NC ‘discriminatory’

More than 35,000 North Carolinians are living with HIV, according to the latest available data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.  Those folks are living longer, healthier lives, thanks to medicines that treat HIV infection. For many, however, cost is a barrier to getting that treatment.  Two HIV advocacy organizations say that’s…

by Rachel Crumpler, North Carolina Health News

Qnotes’ staff share their thoughts and hopes for 2023

Funny, poignant, melancholy and sincere – it’s all here as we head into the New Year from the people that bring you Qnotes Jimmy Cobb is the Bookkeeper for Qnotes and White Rabbit Books. Initially, my plan for this submission was to have no New Year’s resolutions. Why disappoint myself? Most of us will not honor…

by Qnotes Staff

