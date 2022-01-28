cover story

Trans Jeopardy contestant Amy Schneider loses to queer librarian after historic winning streak

Rhone Talsma overtook Schneider after a tough game, allowing him to end her 40-game winning streak before she could unseat current co-host Ken Jennings as the show’s all-time champion.

Jeopardy! contestant Amy Schneider, the transgender woman who made history as the first woman to break a million dollars in winnings, lost last night to a queer librarian from Chicago. Schneider is the top female contestant in the show’s 38-year history. Rhone Talsma overtook Schneider after a tough game, allowing him to end her 40-game winning streak…

by Bil Browning

The Job Hunt: What to Expect when You’re Transgender

How gender identity can impact employment

Over the years conversations on employment have run the gamut; from hiring trends to the wage gap between men and women. In recent years these discussions have included the LGBTQ community in a multitude of ways.  While the COVID-19 pandemic changes the landscape of just about every facet of our lives, employment hasn’t escaped its…

by L'Monique King

Out Vogue editor & fashion titan André Leon Talley has died at 73

Talley grew up in Durham, maintained a home there

André Leon Talley, an icon of fashion journalism, has died at the age of 73. Best known for his roles at Vogue as creative director and editor-at-large, which spanned from the 1980s to 2013, he has long been considered one of the fashion industry’s most prominent figures. His career led him to work with iconic…

by Molly Sprayregen

