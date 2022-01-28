Rhone Talsma overtook Schneider after a tough game, allowing him to end her 40-game winning streak before she could unseat current co-host Ken Jennings as the show’s all-time champion.

Jeopardy! contestant Amy Schneider, the transgender woman who made history as the first woman to break a million dollars in winnings, lost last night to a queer librarian from Chicago. Schneider is the top female contestant in the show’s 38-year history. Rhone Talsma overtook Schneider after a tough game, allowing him to end her 40-game winning streak…