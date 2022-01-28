cover story
Sharon Gless talks about her new book, ‘Apparently There Were Complaints’
national & world
Trans Jeopardy contestant Amy Schneider loses to queer librarian after historic winning streak
Jeopardy! contestant Amy Schneider, the transgender woman who made history as the first woman to break a million dollars in winnings, lost last night to a queer librarian from Chicago. Schneider is the top female contestant in the show’s 38-year history. Rhone Talsma overtook Schneider after a tough game, allowing him to end her 40-game winning streak…
life
The Job Hunt: What to Expect when You’re Transgender
Over the years conversations on employment have run the gamut; from hiring trends to the wage gap between men and women. In recent years these discussions have included the LGBTQ community in a multitude of ways. While the COVID-19 pandemic changes the landscape of just about every facet of our lives, employment hasn’t escaped its…
carolinas
Out Vogue editor & fashion titan André Leon Talley has died at 73
André Leon Talley, an icon of fashion journalism, has died at the age of 73. Best known for his roles at Vogue as creative director and editor-at-large, which spanned from the 1980s to 2013, he has long been considered one of the fashion industry’s most prominent figures. His career led him to work with iconic…
news
‘All over campus, all over town’: Story of Us archive preserves LGBTQ student voices
In 1976, the first Southeastern Gay Conference in the United States was held on UNC’s campus. More than four decades later, the Carolina Pride Alumni Network has raised over $90,000 to preserve the history of the University’s LGBTQ+ students, faculty and staff through “The Story of Us,” a collaboration with the Wilson Library and the…
Support Our Journalism. Support Qnotes.
Many stories are made possible with the help of the community. If you’d like to show your support so QnotesCarolinas can provide more news, features and opinion pieces like the ones you read here, make a regular or one-time donation today.