Even prior to the Stonewall Uprising, employment discrimination marches helped ignite the modern LGBTQ rights movement. Frank Kameny, who led those early public protests in the 1960s had been fired from a federal job in Washington, D.C. because of his sexual identity. One picket sign read simply, “Homosexuals Ask for Equality Opportunity Dignity.” A simple request, but one that has yet to be fully recognized.

This series will examine the challenges that LGBTQ people face in the workplace and the innovative projects that are making a difference.

