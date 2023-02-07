The Charlotte Pride Job Fair will be back in-person this February for the first time since 2019. The aim is to provide a targeted job fair as a necessary service to the community that offers space for LGBTQ+ job seekers to feel welcomed & empowered.



Students, professionals, and anyone looking for a change in career will be able to connect with companies that value inclusion and understand that a diversity of voices strengthens & moves everyone forward.



“Charlotte Pride is excited to continue our year-round work with our Job and Career Fair,” said Clark Simon, Board Member of Charlotte Pride. “This event aims to provide a connection between the business world and our community to showcase the diverse talents and passions of all attendees. We are so appreciative of all community sponsors and organizations … for helping to showcase the diverse workforce Charlotte has and the unique and impressive skillset we have to offer to the Queen City.”



Charlotte Pride is working in collaboration with the Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce as well as Transcend Charlotte to offer career advancement opportunities that include free workshops, headshots, and resume-building. Attendees who wish to utilize the free resume-building services are encouraged to bring their resume on a USB flash drive.



“We are excited about partnering with Charlotte Pride to make a larger impact intentionally diversifying workplaces across the region,” said Chad Turner, President and CEO of the Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce.



The job fair will be held on Thursday, February 16, from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m in the Parr Center, Room 0060, at Central Piedmont Community College’s central campus at 1201 Elizabeth Avenue in Charlotte.



Parking for all attendees is free in parking deck #3, right across from the Parr Center. The venue is also conveniently located along the LYNX street car and CATS bus line. Admission is free.



Participating employers include Fifth Third Bank, Brighthouse Financial, AvidXchange, Ikea, Harris Teeter, Walmart, NASCAR, Novant Health, and more.



For more details, go here.

