In what seems a likely and logical response to a barrage of anti-LGBTQ legislation aimed at youth and students across the country, Time Out Youth in Charlotte is offering two educational workshops that will repeat multiple times during June and July.

The virtual sessions are geared towards educators and school staff, in an effort to help them learn more about and support LGBTQ students in the upcoming school year and the future.

At 60 minutes in length each, they are made available at a rate that is deemed as affordable by the individual.

LGBTQ+ 101 covers basic statistics of the LGBTQ youth experience, as well as use of appropriate terminology and insightful ways and means of working with LGBTQ youth and students. The first workshop takes place Tuesday, June 14, beginning at 6 p.m. and continuing through 7 p.m. On the off chance you miss that one, don’t fret. The same session repeats Friday July 8, noon to 1 p.m. and Monday July 18, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

LGBTQ+ 201 is also virtual, available at the rate you choose and lasts 60 minutes. This workshop takes a much closer look at statistical information regarding LGBTQ youth, closely examines the use of specific labels and language in the larger LGBTQ community and continues the exploration of empathetic and insightful methods of skillfully connecting with LGBTQ youth and students.

The first online session for LGBTQ+ 201 takes place Thursday, June 23, from noon to 1 p.m. If that date and time doesn’t mesh with your schedule, the program repeats Tuesday July 12, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday July 27, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more details and to register, visit the summer workshop area of the Time Out Youth website, or contact Haeley Robinson via email at hrobinson@timeoutyouth.org