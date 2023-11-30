With Thanksgiving behind us, the holiday season has kicked into high gear and with it comes various events to commemorate the season. Qnotes has scanned the state, collecting some of the most exciting holiday happenings across North Carolina — from Wilmington and Durham, to Charlotte and Asheville.

In Wilmington

Wilmington’s Holiday Market kicks off at 4 p.m. on December 4 at the Country Club of Landfall. The 12th annual market will have local vendors selling goods including jewelry, home and holiday decor, children’s gifts, men’s gifts, clothing and more. Drinks and small bites are complimentary with tickets purchased through the website.

Events will continue throughout December, including a winter celebration on December 16 at the Children’s Museum of Wilmington. The annual event known as Winter Wanderland, will start at 9 a.m. and run until noon, allowing guests to “wander through the Museum and discover how various cultures and regions celebrate winter holidays.” There will be games, winter-themed crafts, activity stations and more for people of all ages.

The historic Bellamy Mansion Museum will play host to Nights of Lights, December 20-22 at 503 Market St. Experience the Bellamy decorated withe period appropriate Christmas finery and enjoy a casual stroll through the mansion and the lush Victorian decorations. This annual event showcases Christmas decorations throughout: adorned mantels, gas lit chandeliers, and several ornately decorated Christmas trees. The mansion will include historically accurate decorations and the uppermost bedroom level features the creativity of the Bellamy’s many volunteers. Volunteer docents in each room will give visitors a brief explanation of the space, and the tour follows a specific path. Baked goods and hot chocolate will be sold in the carriage house after visitors exit the main house.

In the Triangle

Events happening across the Triangle this December — from Christmas tree lightings to annual parades are expected to bring thousands together to celebrate the holidays.

Durham’s annual Holiday Parade will take place Saturday, December 9 starting at 10 a.m., led by city Mayor Leonardo (Leo) Williams, who was elected to office in November. The parade will feature hometown bands, drill teams, schools and community groups as they make their way down Main Street, with special guest Santa Claus ending the event. The parade is free to attend and viewers are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

The North Carolina Symphony Orchestra will play a series of holiday concerts throughout the month, including Handel’s Messiah, which take place Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. with tickets starting at $60. The orchestra will also host its annual Candlelight Christmas concert on December 22 at 8 p.m. and December 23 at 3 p.m. The audience will enjoy a presentation of holiday tunes, complete with a children’s choir and full orchestra.

Wool E’s Winter Wonderland kicked off last month at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park at 409 Blackwell St. in Durham. The fun continues throughout the rest of December. Patrons can look at holiday lights, go snowless sledding, shop the holiday market, visit the Jingle Bell Bistro and more. Tickets are available starting at $11 and can be purchased through the website.

In Charlotte

Charlotte and its surrounding communities will be the home for many holiday centric festivities, including many concerts. Qnotes published a guide to holiday shows across the Queen City, some of which include A Very Darren Crissmas, Charlotte Gay Men’s Chorus’ performance of Gloria, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve and more.

In nearby Concord, the annual North Carolina Christmas Festival will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on December 16 at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center at 4751 State Highway 49. The free to attend festival will include pictures with Santa Claus, a free toy giveaway for the kids, gift wrapping, Christmas coloring and word searches, ornament decoration and more. Parking at the arena will be $8 per car.

The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular is also making its return this year December 7 through December 30 at Ballantyne’s Backyard at 11611 N. Community House Road. The outdoor walking experience is jam-packed with over one million holiday lights, hundreds of Christmas trees and several larger-than-life installations. Weekday admission starts at $15, and tickets can be purchased through the website.

In Asheville

Asheville will be the home to a Queer Holiday Market this season on December 2 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Getaway River Bar. This free to attend event is the perfect chance for patrons to mingle, shop or just soak up the vibe of winter in Asheville. More than 20 queer vendors are participating in this market, making it the perfect opportunity to support LGBTQ+ owned businesses in Western North Carolina. Glam DJ Ganymede will be spinning tunes throughout the day, setting a backdrop for the holiday season.

Mountain Pet Rescue is hosting its Ninth Annual Uncommon Holiday Market, which starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10 at Mission Health/AB Tech Conference Center. The market is one of the rescue’s largest dog adoption events, and it brings artists, vendors and curators of antique and vintage finds together, with puppies. The event and parking are free.

Just a few days before December 25, a 21+ cabaret show — Homo for the Holidays — will take place at 5 p.m. at Pleb Urban Winery. The one-woman show will feature Asheville’s own Divine, who will share stories of Southern childhood holiday shenanigans, as well as some sing-a-long sessions. Tickets are available through the website.