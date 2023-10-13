November and December are approaching, and with the arrival of cooler weather comes a myriad of seasonal events and holidays, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah. Kwanza and more.

Holiday shows are a part of the traditional festivities of the season — from ballets and orchestras to star-studded performers. Charlotte will be the home of several presentations to celebrate the holidays, and Qnotes has created a guide of some of the most highly anticipated events of the season.

Women’s Chorus of Charlotte — I Am

The Women’s Chorus of Charlotte is putting together a one of a kind show on November 10 and November 11 at Galilee Ministries of East Charlotte. I Am will take audience members on a “concert journey of music by women composers and pieces made famous by extraordinary female performers.”

“Explore identity, becoming, and choices that define each of us,” the organization stated in a press release. “Discover your story among our music.”

Ticket information can be found on the chorus’s website.

Martina McBride Christmas

Country singer Martina McBride will be performing honkytonk renditions of your favorite holiday classics — as well as some of her own hits — at Ovens Auditorium.

McBride, who has been coined the “Celine Dion of Country Music,” has sold over 14 million records in the U.S. and been nominated 14 times for a Grammy. The recipient of five Country Music Awards, she will bring her unique voice to Charlotte November 22.

A Motown Christmas

Step back in time this November when A Motown Christmas makes its way to the stage at 7:30 p.m. on November 27 at Knight Theatre.

Put on by BPE Productions, the show will transport audience members back to Motown’s heyday, with performances of songs by The Temptations, The Miracles, The Contours, Gladys Knight, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder and more. These performers will put on a soul-filled, old school show filled with jazzy and R&B twists on Yuletide carols.

A Very Darren Chrissmas

Actor and singing sensation Darren Criss will be performing at Knight Theatre on November 22 for his holiday concert series, A Very Darren Chrissmas.

Named after his own Christmas carol album, Criss’s concert will feature some festive classics as well as Broadway classics, pop covers and some of his own original material. Criss rose to fame on the show “Glee” through his character Blaine (an openly gay student) Broadway roles in shows like “Chess,” “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” and “American Buffalo.” The multi-talented performer is revered for his singing, songwriting, composing, and skills with piano, guitar, drums, violin and harmonica.

Charlotte Gay Men’s Chorus — Gloria

The Charlotte Gay Men’s Chorus will be performing its annual holiday concert, Gloria, on December 1 and December 2 at the Galilee Center. The concert will include performances of classic Christmas Carols such as Frank Sinatra’s Mistletoe and Holly and new favorites such as Dan Forrest’s Gloria In Excelsis. Information on tickets can be found on our website.

Triad Pride Men’s Chorus — Winter Concert

Triad Pride Men’s Chorus’s annual Winter Concert will take place in three cities across the Triad on December 2, December 3 and December 9. The choral group will travel to Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem to sing hours of Yuletide classics. More information about tickets can be found on our website.

Asheville Gay Men’s Chorus Holiday Concert

On December 2 and December 3, the Asheville Gay Men’s Chorus will perform their annual Holiday Concert at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church at 789 Merrimon Avenue. The December 2 show will be at 7:30 p.m., and the December 3 show will be at 4 p.m. More information about tickets can be found on the website version of this story.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will be making an appearance at the Spectrum Center on December 9 for the return of the production The Ghosts of Christmas Eve. The show is named after the group’s s 1999 holiday-themed\rock opera, which will be played live during the December concert.

TSO is known for their unique sets and music style — featuring giant video screens, a pyrotechnics display and more lasers than you’d see in any science-fiction film. The group is made of four original members, but a lot of their set will involve the use of entire string sections and dozens of extra musicians and choirs. Taking inspiration from groups like Pink Floyd, TSO incorporates classic rock with classical music, heavy metal and whatever genre they decide to experiment with.

The Charlotte Ballet presents The Nutcracker

More than 100 dancers are set to take the stage this holiday season when the Charlotte Ballet presents their rendition of The Nutcracker composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The performance will take place from December 8 to December 23 at Belk Theatre.

While the ballet first debuted over 100 years ago in 1892, it’s a tale still revered and respected by lovers of the arts and the holidays. The ballet opens on Christmas Eve at a holiday party in full swing. A local magician named Herr Drosselmeyer hands out gifts to all of the children at the party with the eldest, Clara, receiving a wooden nutcracker. At the stroke of midnight, the nutcracker comes to life and takes Clara on an adventure where she sees battles between mice and tin men. Eventually, she is set to journey to the enchanted Land of Sweets where a festival awaits them.

Charlotte Pride Band’s Wintertide Concert

The Charlotte Pride Band will be holding its traditional Wintertide Concert at 4 p.m. on December 10 at Christ Lutheran Church at 4519 Providence Road. The event will be free to attend, according to the calendar listing on the organization’s website. More information about Charlotte’s Pride Band can be found on their website.