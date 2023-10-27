Ghost stories serve as a way of preserving local history — from tales of Blackbeard and his pirate crew to legends from the several indigenous tribes in North Carolina. While the accuracy of these tales may be up for debate, they remind people of the local history and provide an entertaining way to remember the past.

With Halloween just around the corner, Qnotes has compiled a list of some of the most famous ghoulish tales from across the Carolinas.

Blackbeard’s Ghost

One of the most infamous ghostly characters in North Carolina is none other than Blackbeard, a pirate who wrecked havoc along the coast of Ocracoke Island. Most North Carolinians have heard legends of Blackbeard — from his ruthless reputation to his habit of weaving fuses into his black beard and lighting it on fire.

His reign, however, came to an end on November 22, 1718, when Virginia Governor Alexander Spotswood had a ship sent to the North Carolina coast to track down and kill Blackbeard. John Maynard, the captain of that ship, and his crew shot Blackbeard five times, as well as stabbed him 20 times. Blackbeard’s crew was all captured or killed, and Maynard took the pirate king’s head as a consolation prize from his victory in battle. Legend has it Blackbeard’s headless body swam around the ship three times before sinking to the bottom of the ocean.

Today, it’s alleged Blackbeard still haunts the area around Ocracoke Inlet where he was killed, which is known as Teach’s Hole. People have reported seeing a ghostly light illuminating the waters surrounding the cove, as well as Blackbeard’s phantom voice calling out into the wind.

The Governor’s Mansion

It wouldn’t surprise many to hear the Governor’s Mansion is one of the more haunted places in North Carolina. Construction on the building started in 1883 with all materials coming from within the state — from marble for the steps mined in Cherokee County to sandstone trim originated in Anson County.

Former North Carolina Governor Bob Scott, who served in the office from 1969 to 1973, often told stories of some of the weird experiences he and his wife had in the mansion during his tenure. According to Scott, he chose to sleep in former Gov. Daniel G. Fowle’s bedroom, which still had the custom bed in it made specifically for Fowle.

Scott found the bed to be too short for him, so he had it moved to another room and replaced it with a new bed meant to fit him. However, shortly after Scott moved Fowle’s bed, he began to hear knocking behind his wall at the same time every night. He and his wife thought it was the pipes at first, not paying much mind to it.

Staff later revealed to Scott, however, there weren’t any pipes in the wall where Scott heard the knocking. The Scotts remained puzzled until Fowle’s daughter called, asking if his bed had been moved. Since then, Scott believed the knocking was the spirit of the former governor asking for his bed to be moved back to his room.

The Wampus Cat

Weird things happen in Appalachia — tales from Native American legends have served as a reminder to be wary of what you may hear or see in the wooded areas of the mountains. One of these legends is the Wampus Cat, which many believe to be the spirit of a beautiful Cherokee woman who was punished for observing a ritual women weren’t supposed to take part in.

The punishment in question: she was turned into a cougar/human hybrid creature and was cursed to roam the woods alone for the rest of time, never to enjoy the company of humans ever again.

Some say the Wampus Cat is responsible for stealing farm animals or ruining farm equipment, acting on her anger and resentment for humans for not being able to join them. Others say the Wampus Cat will roam the mountains and villages forever, lurking where people live but unable to ever live with them.

The Devil’s Tramping Ground

Located in Bear Creek, The Devil’s Tramping Ground has served as one of North Carolina’s most notorious haunts. The tramping ground, which is an eerie circle where nothing grows in the middle of a heavily wooded area, is located on State Road 1100 and is behind a red iron gate with a large “No Trespassing” sign.

Legend says the devil himself walks through the woods, “tramping” in a circle, which is one of the various theories as to why nothing grows at the location. According to those who have visited after sundown, mysterious things happen without explanation. Some people hear voices saying, “Follow me into the woods.” Others will see shadowy figures among the trees. Some say they’ve heard footsteps following behind them. Others see what they describe as “phantom animals,” while some claim to see ghostly girls appearing in photos they take.

Qnotes writer Taylor Heeden, the author of this article, has covered the Devil’s Tramping Ground and experienced the inexplicable while investigating the location in October 2021. “As I was walking past the circle and onto the trail leading away from it, I felt something take a piece of my hair, put it behind my ear, and lightly tug it” she recalled. “I thought it was my fiance, but he was in front of me navigating through the path.” Her original article can be read on the website chapelboro.com.

The Horseshoe at the University of South Carolina

The Horseshoe is an area of the University of South Carolina’s campus that is home to the Caroliniana Library, student housing and the McKissick Museum. It’s also known as one of the most haunted places in South Carolina, according to the university’s website. Three of the haunted locations in the Horseshoe include the McKissick Museum, DeSaussure College and Longstreet Theatre.

The McKissick Museum is allegedly haunted by its namesake, James Rion McKissick, who was so beloved by the student body, it was petitioned for his body to be buried on campus after his untimely death in 1944. According to the website: “Those who work in the museum report hearing footsteps at night and feeling cool breezes indoors. Objects mysteriously moving about are believed to be moved by the president himself, because if you’ve got it, haunt it, right?”

DeSaussure College is an upperclassmen dormitory in the Horseshoe and served as a hospital during the Civil War. The building later became the university’s first location for the medical school from 1866 to 1873. According to the website: “One wing was also used during the Reconstruction Era as a federal military prison. Several of our students are believed to have heard the footsteps and voices of the Civil War soldiers that haunt the building.”

Longstreet Theatre — which is now used for theatrical and dance productions — has its own haunting history. The building also served as a field hospital during the Civil War, as well as a morgue. Strange sightings and noises are common, and door slams have continued to haunt visitors to the theater.

Alice of The Hermitage

The Tale of Alice Flagg of Georgetown is one of South Carolina’s most infamous ghouls who continues to look for closure after her untimely death at the age of 15.

Flagg was a student at a boarding school when she contracted malaria and fell ill. Her fiance gave her a ring, but Flagg’s brother disapproved of the union and demanded she return the ring. Instead, Flagg placed the ring on some ribbon and wore it around her neck. When she fell into a coma, Flagg’s brother took the ring and threw it into a nearby creek and it was never seen again.

It’s believed her spirit still walks the riverbanks near her resting place at All Saints Waccamaw Episcopal Church Cemetery, searching for the ring that was lost.

The Old Charleston Jail

Easily one of the most haunted locations in one of the most haunted cities of the South, the Old Charleston Jail is filled with stories of some of the most vile and evil criminals in Charleston’s history.

One of the most infamous murderers in Charleston, Lavinia Fisher, is believed to still haunt the jail to this day. Fisher and her husband, John, were the owners of the Charleston Inn, which is now known as the Six Mile Wayfarer House. While they were the managers, the sheriff’s office received complaints of guests disappearing, but no action was taken at the time because the Fishers were well respected in the community.

However, that all would change when David Ross was held captive by the Fishers and somehow escaped, running to authorities in Charleston with what he had witnessed. The Fishers were sentenced to death for their crimes, and John is said to have sought repentence before his execution date. Lavinia, however, is rumored to have said the following as her last words: “If you have a message you want to send to hell, give it to me, and I’ll carry it!”

The Fishers are believed to roam the halls of the empty jail, with some paranormal investigators claiming they’ve captured the duo on camera.

The Pink Lady of Grove Park Inn

Asheville’s Grove Park Inn has had its fair share of famous guests — from George Gershwin to Harry Houdini, F. Scott Fitzgerald and even President Barack Obama. However, it’s one of Grove Park’s phantom guests that puts the hotel on the map.

Employees and guests at the hotel have reported seeing a woman in a pink ball gown perusing the grounds, and her spirit is beloved by everyone who has an encounter. It’s believed the ghost is the spirit of a woman who fell to her death on the fifth floor in the 1920s and is either seen as a pink mist or a fully formed apparition.

Guests report she has a preference for children — specifically children who get sick during their stay — holding their hands and comforting them in bed. In fact, one guest left a note during check out asking the staff to thank the woman in the pink ball gown for playing with his children. The Pink Lady is also known to participate in mischievous schemes, such as turning on and off lights, air conditioners, and other electrical devices.