If you live in the Charlotte area and keep up with local news, there’s a good chance you’re familiar with Ben Thompson.

Thompson is an anchor for the early morning news program.”Wake Up Charlotte” and “WCNC Charlotte Midday.” He also hosts a political affairs podcast known as “Flashpoint.”

Needless to say, Thompson is a busy man. Now in his 12th year at WCNC, he loves his job and the city he calls home. He shares his life with his husband Brad and their Burmadoodle (named Scout after a character with the same name from the novel and film “To Kill a Mockingbird) in the McCrory Heights neighborhood near uptown.

David Aaron Moore: You do both the early morning news show and the afternoon program. What is your sleep schedule like?

Ben Thompson: (laughs) You know, I love my job. I’ve been doing this [time slot] for years, but it still hurts when the alarm goes off at 3 a.m.

DAM: I don’t doubt that. How do you make it work?

BT: I’ve come up with a schedule that seems to work for me. After the midday show I take a nap from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., then I go to the gym. You know what it’s like when you take a nap in the middle of the day and you wake up you’re foggy headed. I have to go to the gym to get that out of my system. After the gym, I head back home, spend time with my husband and my dog, have dinner and watch television. Then I’m in bed by 9:00 p.m.

DAM: Tell us what you feel comfortable discussing about your personal life.

BT: I got married two years ago. Our anniversary was October 16, but we’ve known each other for 14 years and we were friends before. We met through mutual friends at a club that used to be called Liaisons in 2010. Now we have a house together and a big dog who always manages to squeeze her way in between us when we’re sleeping.

DAM: What would you like to share with us about your husband?

BT: His name is Brad, and he works in finance. As a journalist, I’ve always been a words person. He’s definitely a numbers kind of guy so we approach things differently. It was a struggle in the beginning, because we really thought about things and approached them differently. But we overcame that and we share the same values, so I think we complement each other. We’re both definitely Type As, but he’s more organized than I am and I’m a bit chill. I’m easier (laughs).

DAM: So you’re really the only out gay anchor in Charlotte?

BT: As far as I know I’m the only out and openly gay anchor here. I’ve been here 17 years. When I first came here I was still closeted, and I had been in the smaller markets I worked for before coming to Charlotte. I wanted to go to a market that was larger and someplace where I didn’t have to be closeted. I saw people who were, and are, and they’ve told me stories about going out to bars with baseball caps and sunglasses. I knew that wasn’t the kind of life for me. Representation matters and it’s important to be out and proud.

DAM: Where were you before you came to Charlotte?

BT: I worked in much smaller markets. I was in Charleston, West Virginia and Cheyenne, Wyoming. They were both great places and I enjoyed the time I spent there, but I was young and not ready to be out, then or there.

DAM: What has it been like being out at WCNC?

BT: It’s been great. I know I’m lucky because I get to make a living doing something I love and I don’t take that for granted. They’ve been very supportive and the station itself is extremely committed to diversity. I’m very proud of WCNC and for the opportunity to be working there. Part of our mission at WCNC is seeking solutions and representing the community. That includes the LGBTQ community. I think a lot of people feel that diversity and inclusion is political. But it’s not. It’s criminal not to have those diverse voices. Diversity makes us all stronger.

DAM: Have you ever had any negative reactions from viewers or people you’ve interviewed?

BT: No. In fact it’s been completely the opposite. I’ve received letters from mothers – who have children that identify as being part of the LGBTQ community – thanking me for what I do and who I am. As for interviewis, my experience has been that I’ve only had positive interactions with people.

DAM: Do you think being part of the LGBTQ community impacts the way you handle the news?

BT: Without a doubt. There’s no way for it not to. I feel it allows me to approach news and handle it in a sympathetic way. Even though I’m a white man, and I know that’s coming from a place of privilege, I know what challenges in life feel like and I see the struggles that people face.

DAM: Tell us about the podcast you do for WCNC, “Flashpoint.”

BT: It’s about politics. In Charlotte and the Carolinas. I enjoy politics and exploring the issues. We have all kinds of people on — sometimes people that I might not agree with on issues — but I know it’s not personal. There are politicians who thrive on pitting people against each other, but that’s just not where I’m coming from. I have found we can have civil and intelligent interaction. I’ve even had Republicans joke about taking their wives to drag shows!

DAM: Are there any stories that you have covered related to the LGBTQ community that have had a particularly strong impact on you?

BT: One we covered this past summer. Jacob Williamson. The young trans man (pauses). He was a teen. He was murdered near Monroe.

DAM: What kind of advice would you offer other individuals in the LGBTQ+ community who want to work in mainstream media?

BT: Follow your passion! There are times in this field when you don’t always make so much money. Before I came to Charlotte and I was working in a smaller market, I was living in government subsidized apartments because I just didn’t make enough money. But now I have an awesome job. If you had told me back then I would end up in Charlotte with a house, my husband, a dog and family [nearby], I don’t think I would have believed it, but eventually things came together. It takes time, but I believe it’s important to follow your passion.