The holiday season is fast approaching, and what better way to commemorate the season than a recipe guide filled with tasty instructions for meals created by queer celebrities and gay icons?

Qnotes has curated a collection of recipes from LGBTQ+ celebrities and allies to commemorate the holiday season.

Dolly Parton’s Hickory Grilled Ham

<ITALICS>Originally published in Taste of Home<ITALICS>

One staple of the classic Christmas dinner is the Christmas ham, and country music legend and LGBTQ+ icon Dolly Parton has just the recipe. Her father always made a hickory-infused ham for the holidays, and Parton shared the recipe with fans so they could also have a taste of the holidays. Parton has been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community for decades, speaking up for marriage equality, using her platform to make statements against bathroom bans and more.

Ingredients:

1 6-lb smoked ham, fully cooked with bone in (shank or butt half)

1/2 cup Dijon mustard

1/2 cup brown sugar, firmly packed

1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon whole cloves

1 large pineapple

4-5 tennis ball-sized hickory wood chunks

Directions:

In a large bowl, cover the hickory chunks with water and soak for 1 to 24 hours. In a small bowl, stir together the mustard, brown sugar and water until smooth. Brush 1/4 of the glaze all over the outside of the ham. Prepare your charcoal grill with hot coals, then drain the hickory chunks and arrange them around the outside edges of the grill. Adjust your grill’s temperature to low heat (250º to 300ºF). With your grill rack positioned about 8 inches over the coals, place the ham on the rack and close the cover. Cook for 1 hour, brushing the ham every 15 minutes with additional glaze. Remove the ham from the grill and score the ham diagonally to create a diamond pattern on the skin. Insert a clove into the middle of each diamond. Return the ham to the grill. Cook until the center of the meat registers 140º on an instant-read meat thermometer. Remove to a carving board. Meanwhile, slice a pineapple into 12 wedges, keeping the skin and leaves intact. Grill until charred, about 2-3 minutes per side. Remove the bone and carve the ham. Enjoy!