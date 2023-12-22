In a society and time when breaking news is constant, it’s actually quite difficult to keep up with everything that happens in a year’s time. We thought it would be a good idea to dust off the past 12 months and remind you of some of the less pleasant moments that occurred, just so you’re properly armed for any debative conversations that might pop up around the dinner table come the new year. Since we’re going to print with this issue in December, we also decided to take a step back into December, 2022.

While the world would be a much better place if none of these things had occurred, don’t be surprised if you find a chuckle or two along the way.

December 2022

North Carolina tops list of anti-drag report from GLAAD

As 2022 came to a close, GLAAD released a report that showed North Carolina and Texas were tied for the largest number of anti-drag efforts in the United States. No longer known as the voice of reason, North Carolina has become a state of embarrassment.

North Carolina Community struggles with more threats of violence

Before and after Moore County had their power substation shot up, plunging more than 35,000 people into darkness, the Department of Homeland Security’s National terrorism advisory network warned of ideologically motivated terrorist attacks against public gatherings, places of worship, government facilities and schools. Why are rednecks so afraid of drag queens?

Trans trustee quits Asheville School board

Peyton O’Connor, a transgender member of the Asheville City School board of Education resigned after backwoods Minister Ronald Gates claimed she was attempting to indoctrinate students. O’Connor stepped down, telling parents, students and the media she didn’t want to be such a needless distraction.

January 2023

Twitter becomes voice of hate towards LGBTQ community

Annoying conservative and far too wealthy Elon Musk purchases Twitter, makes a mess of everything, sends long time users scattering, changes name of service to X and allows political trolls to start spewing hatred again.

George Santos is embarrassing

A gay man runs for office as a Republican, gets elected, can’t seem to open his mouth without telling lies and alienates the entire planet.

GOP lawmakers want to ban drag on Sunday mornings

Confused Republicans felt certain that drag performances would be a conflict of interest with church services.

Madison Cawthorn leaves North Carolina for Florida

Another embarrassing (and probably closeted gay) ex-elected official who couldn’t stop opening his mouth and saying really stupid crap. One of many thorns in the side of North Carolina, the universe took pity on our state and sent him packing to Florida, the most popular go-to destination for Republicans these days.

February

More than 100 anti-LGBTQ+ bills proposed by February 2023

It’s a race to the finish line to see how much queer culture the GOP can stomp out. What’s wrong with our country?

Nikki Halley announces presidential bid

She claims she doesn’t oppose same-sex marriage but she does not support transgender female student athletes sharing locker rooms or competing in women’s sports. Definitey incapable of being a president for all of the people all of the time.

Masculine men discriminate against feminine men

It’s unfortunate, but true. As is the case with practically every community, discrimination within always exists and it comes as no surprise that masculine gay men look down their snout at femme gay men. Can’t we all just get along?

March

Madonna’s plastic surgery

We’re inclined to agree with Madonna’s claims of ageism, but why doesn’t anyone ever tell celebrities to stop BEFORE they’ve gone too far under the knife?

Christians could sue people who call them homophobic

Florida’s House Bill 991 makes it illegal for journalists anywhere to refer to a resident of the “Sunshine” state as homophobic, no matter what anti-LGBTQ+ utterances fall out of their mouth.

Man driving car that killed Luke and Reston Drawdy convicted and sentenced

Thomas James Nix was convicted of two felony death by vehicle charges after his car slammed into and killed Luke and Reston Drawdy. Initially, Nix was serving a prison sentence at the Piedmont Central Incarceration Unit in Salisbury, North Carolina until 2031. He has since been moved to the Pamlico Correctional Institution in Bayboro, North Carolina, now with an expected release date of 2029.

Tricia Cotham changes parties

Trisha Cotham was a devoted progressive member of the Democratic Party, who supported a woman’s right to choose and LGBTQ+ rights. In fact, she was known to show up at fundraising events for our community in Charlotte on a recurring basis. At least, that was until she claimed she got her feelings hurt by Democrats and decided to jump ship for the Republican party, giving the GOP a super majority and the ability to overturn any veto signed by Democratic Governor Roy Cooper. Rumors have swirled that there was something MOORE to her decision, but none of it makes sense to us, unless…

Mark Robinson goes after governor’s office

Likely the biggest whack job in the state announces he’s running for governor. Oh joy.

April

Equality Florida advises LGBTQ travelers to avoid the Sunshine State

You know it’s bad when queers tell people to stay away from their own state.

May

Republicans play cancel culture with drag

Conservatives and Republicans in North Carolina, Florida, Texas and across the country continue with their relentless attacks on drag queens.

NC bar association embraces homophobia

The North Carolina bar association, once a stalwart of progressive support for the LGBTQ+ community, abruptly decides to cancel a drag trivia night.

George Santos gets even more embarrassing

Openly gay and perennial liar George Santos, a representative from New York’s third district and likely one of the most disliked humans in the United States, surrenders to federal authorities for 13 criminal charges

Mark Robinson can’t stop sounding stupid

The misguided wannabe candidate for governor of North Carolina incorrectly claims “clinics” perform “transgender surgery” on five-year-olds.

June

Pat Robertson is dead

He was once a presidential wannabe and a lifetime nut job who claimed that the LGBTQ+ community, drag queens, doctors performing abortions and President Obama were responsible for all the world’s ills. After sucking oxygen off the planet for 93 long, years he finally died.

July

Tennessee upholds anti-trans birth certificate policy

In their continuing effort to make life as difficult as possible for the LGBTQ+ community, Tennessee refuses to allow trans individuals to change their gender-at-birth assignments on birth certificates.

Support for gay relationships drops among Republicans

Like that’s a big surprise from a political party that wants to take us us back to 1955.

Bar at 316 incident

Reportedly an inebriated bar owner got angry because he didn’t like a drag queen and shut down her performance. Members of the queer community in Charlotte got mad for a minute, but then the story just faded away.

GOP plans to give North Carolina public schools a make over

Power-crazed right wing Republicans plan to wipe any references to the LGBTQ+ community and slavery from school curriculum.

August

Trans teen murdered in SC by online acquaintance

Eighteen-year-old Jacob Hill, a young trans man who thought he was going on his first date to Carowinds, an amusement park in suburban Charlotte, is instead senselessly slaughtered, purportedly by Joshua Newton and Victoria Smith. As of this writing, the two are still awaiting trial.

Impact of COVID-19 still being felt

Despite multiple vaccines that have successfully slowed infection and reduced the impact of COVID-19, the World Health organization and the Centers for Disease Control expect another rough ride with a number of new strains.

September

Jake Hill is Dixon Dallas

My, oh my. Musician Jake Hill is a gay thrash rocker. Dixon Dallas is a gay country singer. How can two people so different be the same individual?

Canada issues travel advisory for citizens visiting US

Our neighbor to the north, previously a long time friend, has now become so wary of aberrant politicians and anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment, the country has issued a warning to any residents considering visiting the United States.

October

Charlotte’s historic Scorpio closing

After wading through a significant amount of historic data, it is finally determined that Scorpio is the oldest LGBTQ+ nightclub in the Carolinas still in operation. Within weeks of receiving the recognition from Qnotes, the bar is forced to close when mega Christian worship franchise Elevation Church decides they’re moving in.

Indian trail HOA tells man to remove Pride flag

While homophobia and anti-LGBTQ+ hate rages across the United States, a gay man who has displayed his rainbow flag for the past decade and then some is told by his local homeowners association in Union County that he must take the flag down.

November

Pope discharges anti-LGBTQ+ Texas Bishop

What’s bad for the bishop is good for Catholics. At least that’s the way we see it, although Pope Francis has received significant backlash after he removed (see: FIRED) Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, who has been a consistent critic of the Pope’s efforts to make the church more welcoming for the LGBTQ+ community.

December

Santos finally gets kicked to the curb

After surviving two previous attempts of expulsion from office, crazy gay Republican George Santos finally gets the heave-ho when a bi-partisan group voted December 1 to expel him from the house. His web of lies about practically anything you can think of, left him a national laughing stock with a 23-count federal indictment. Follow up reports seem to indicate he’s headed towards a career as a social media influencer and governmental gay whistle blower.

One idiot deserves another

Sort-of Republican and aspiring dictator wannabe Donald Trump held a fundraiser for North Carolina gubernatorial wannabe Mark Robinson at the infamous crime site known as Mar-A-Lago.

As if that’s not bad enough, Trump then proceeded to compare Robinson to Martin Luther King, Jr.