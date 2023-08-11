Charlotte voters will have 10 early voting locations to choose from ahead of September’s primary elections, according to the plan approved by the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections. The plan — approved unanimously by the county board — gives voters the chance to cast their ballot in the Democratic primary for Charlotte mayor and some Charlotte City Council seats. And it’s a popular way to cast ballots — with a majority of Mecklenburg voters who voted in the 2022 general election choosing to do so during early voting.

Early voting will begin under the plan at 8 a.m. August 24 at the Hal Marshall Annex, 618 N. College St. Polls will be open at the annex weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 1. The number of early voting sites will expand September 5 to 10 sites that span all seven of Charlotte’s city council districts.

Early Voting Sites

▪ Hal Marshall Annex, 618 N. College St.

▪ Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library, 2412 Beatties Ford Road

▪ Elon Park Recreation Center, 11401 Ardrey Kell Road

▪ Independence Regional Library, 6000 Conference Drive

▪ Marion Diehl Recreation Center, 2219 Tyvola Road

▪ South County Regional Library, 5801 Rea Road

▪ Southpark Regional Library, 7015 Carnegie Blvd.

▪ Former Kohls, 9315 N. Tryon St.

▪ West Boulevard Library, 2157 West Blvd.

▪ A yet-to-be-named site in the Steele Creek area.

All 10 sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through September 8 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. September 9. The early voting period will end at 3 p.m. September 9 under the plan. During early voting, Charlotte residents can choose any location in the county to cast a ballot. On Election Day, people must vote at their assigned precinct.

Election 2023 Dates and Deadlines

Primary election day in Charlotte is September 12, and the general election is set for November 7. The voter registration deadline for the 2023 primary is August 18, according to the State Board of Elections. Same-day voter registration is also available during early voting, the board adds. To register at an early voting site, you’ll need to bring documentation proving your name and address, such as:

▪ A North Carolina driver’s license

▪ Other government-issued photo ID that includes your current name and address

▪ A current college/university photo ID and “proof of campus habitation”

▪ A current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that includes your current name and address

New voter ID requirements

In the wake of an April ruling by the North Carolina Supreme Court, voters will need to show photo identification to cast a ballot in 2023. Acceptable IDs include:

▪ A North Carolina driver’s license

▪ A state ID issued by the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles

▪ A U.S. passport or U.S. passport card

▪ A driver’s license or non-driver ID from another state, the District of Columbia or U.S. territories, if the “voter registered in North Carolina within 90 days of the election”

For the full list of acceptable IDs, visit ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-id#acceptable.

Voters who can’t show ID will be asked to fill out an ID Exception Form, the Board of Elections adds. Absentee-by-mail voters can also fill out an ID Exception Form with their ballot if they’re unable to include a copy of their photo ID in their ballot return envelope.

