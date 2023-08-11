The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture is excited to announce the inaugural youth residency program, which will launch in Fall 2023, the first-ever youth residency in collaboration with Mecca Of Digital Arts studio (MODA).

In the spirit of innovation, the Gantt is partnering with Ricky Singh, who is an artist, community builder and educational leader. He will curate an experience that focuses on youth leading youth. Engaging his creativity and leadership skills, Youth Residency: At the Table program aligns with the Gantt’s successful residency model. Eligible students from Mecklenburg county public, private, charter schools, and home schools can apply.

“The idea of Charlotte area youth engaging with the Gantt’s youth residency program is at the core of what we do. Helping to shape the minds of our future leaders, through innovative and creative means, speaks to our mission of igniting community engagement through inspiring and enlightening our youth,” said David Taylor, Gantt president and CEO.

The Gantt’s Youth Residency: At the Table program will highlight a district, charter, private, and home school collaboration led by high school students; one student from each educational genre. This #CharlotteYouth cohort will be responsible for guiding programming through pop-ups and community engagement opportunities. Paying it forward, these students will serve as mentors for other youth utilizing MODA for the 2023-24 season at the Gantt.

“Having the opportunity to work with the great leaders at the Gantt to co-create a youth-led initiative is one that our city should be super proud of. Innovation comes from playing in the gap and to see it benefit #CharlotteYouth is an exciting one!” Said Ricky Singh.

Youth in the residency program will gain exposure to a variety of skillsets tied to marketing, design, business development, and the arts. #CharlotteYouth will also have the opportunity to serve as instructors through hands-on leadership, showcase their work via the Gantt, shadow the Gantt and partner organizations that align with their interests, participate in long-term planning and strategy for MODA, gain social media training, and much more.

My Brother’s Keeper Charlotte-Mecklenburg will partner as the organization that will track the residency program’s impact on each student involved, by utilizing their collective impact model.

The Youth Residency: At the Table program will serve as an expansion of the Gantt’s educational offerings via multidisciplinary arts. The deadline to apply is September 6 and the first cohort will begin September 18. To access the Youth Residency program application for 2023-24, go here.