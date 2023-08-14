Charlotte Pride is an opportunity to con­nect with LGBTQ+ resources, entertain­ment, and community. It takes place across two days, Saturday, Aug. 19, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 20, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., on South Tryon Street in Uptown. The Pride Parade will be held on Sunday, from approximately 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., on South Tryon Street in Uptown, rain or shine!

The festival includes a variety of national, regional, and local entertainers, musi­cians, bands, and hundreds of participating vendor booths, including art exhibits, local nonprofits, retailers, a food court, and more. Here’s a list of the fun and entertainment.

Flourish: A Celebration of LGBTQ Arts & Culture

Saturday, Aug. 19, 1-6 p.m.

Wells Fargo Atrium – Uptown, 401 S. Tryon St.

Free admission to the Wells Fargo Atrium – Uptown as LGBTQ performing and fine arts groups serenade us with their arts. Stay for spoken word artists, LGBTQ short films, and more. This air-conditioned space is perfect for those needing a break from the heat.

VIP Experience

Saturday, Aug. 19, 12-8p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20, 12-6p.m.

Wells Fargo Plaza, 301 S. Tryon St.

Presented by McDonald’s, enjoy the best of the Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade with exclusive access to our VIP Lounge and VIP seating at the main stage and parade stage. Complimentary beverages and food. VIP passes are available for purchase.

Photo by Bobby Kerns | Courtesy of Charlotte Pride

Youth & Family Zone

Saturday, Aug. 19, 12-6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20, 12-6 p.m.

The Green, 425 S. Tryon St.

Presented by Equitable, supported by the Gender Education Network. Join in on The Green for family-friendly entertain­ment and resources, including arts and crafts, community resources, a family care tent, and special speakers and entertainers, including the Drag Queen Story Hour.

Health Fair

Saturday, Aug. 19, 12-10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20, 12-6 p.m.

Charlotte Pride Festival Zone

Visit the Charlotte Pride Health Fair to check-up on your personal health and wellness, get an HIV test, visit with wellness vendors, and more. Health Fair vendors in­clude personal health, mental health, sexual health, veterans’ health, pregnant people’s health, HIV/STD health agencies, and more.

Neighborhood Market

Saturday, Aug. 19, 12-10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20, 12-6 p.m.

Levine Avenue of the Arts

Presented by the Arts & Science Council. Support local artists, artisans and crafts­people. The Neighborhood Market is your place to support local artisans and adorn your home with unique, local and hand­crafted wares.

Photo by Bobby Kerns | Courtesy of Charlotte Pride

Entertainment Main Stage

Join in for local, regional, and national LGBTQ entertainers on the Charlotte Pride Main Stage and the Community Stage, pre­sented by CATS. See At a Glance for specific performance times.

Saturday, Aug. 19, 12:30-11 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20, 1-6 p.m.

Charlotte Pride Main Stage

Big Freedia

Known as the larger-than-life ambas­sador of New Orleans Bounce music, Big Freedia is a nationally recognized hip-hop artist, TV personality and cultural influenc­er. Most recently she made headline news for her feature on Beyoncé’s Grammy- Award winning single, “Break My Soul,” released in 2022. Big Freedia’s ascension in the music industry was chronicled over six seasons in the highly rated reality show, “Big Freedia Bounces Back.” Her most recent album, “Central City,” was released earlier this year.

Trina

Trina’s music career started with a feature on Trick Daddy’s 1998 Top Five rap single “Nann.” In 2000, she released “Da Baddest Bitch,” her gold-certified debut. She released four subsequent Top 20 albums between 2002 and 2010. In 2013, she was listed in Billboard’s “31 Rappers Who Changed Hip- Hop.” Trina’s most recent album is “The One.”

Greyson Chance

Greyson Chance is a songwriter and pianist who fills his music with rich narra­tives, metaphors and empathy. His most recent album, “Palladium,” was released September 2022.

Cassidy King

Pop artist and singer-songwriter Cassidy King is known for her intensely personal, poignant lyrism and pop-forward melodies. Her top song, “Safe Places,” was released in 2020. Her most recent single, “Can’t Be Friends,” was released in March of this year.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Divas

Aja is a rapper and drag artist from Brooklyn who competed in season nine, as well as seasons three and eight of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.” Aja is also a recording artist with multiple albums including “Box Office,” and “Nail in the Coffin” Luxx Noir London competed on the 15th season of Drag Race and has released the single “Killer.”

Johnáe Thee Egyptian Goddess

Dancer, recording artist and model Johnáe is originally from Florida but now calls Charlotte home. In 2020, she began writing songs and released her debut single, “Pwussy Bill Due.” She released her debut album “Scorpionic” in 2021.

Courtney Lynn & Quinn

Courtney Lynn & Quinn, a married Americana-folk duo based in Wilmington, released their first EP “Remiss” in 2020. Inspired by artists such as Brandi Carlisle, Joseph and Grace Potter, their music centers around layered harmonies and thoughtful lyrics.

John Levengood

With catchy lyrics and glittery fashion, John Levengood gains musical inspiration from the likes of Shania Twain and Britney Spears. His discography features upbeat Pride anthems with a focus on justice, equality and dance-ability.

Vanity House Showcase

The Vanity House is a Charlotte based collective of performers and talents such as Vanna Vanity, Ariana Venti, Riley Malicious and Erica Chanel.

Janelle Sy’Mone

The winner of a 2019 Carolina Music Award, Janelle Sy’Mone offers a blend of sultry and powerful vocals influenced by Anita Baker and Tina Turner. Sy’Mone’s debut album “Good Girl” is set for release August 3.

Big the Cat

Big the Cat was founded by singer-song­writer Reed O’Neal and guitarist Zac Byrd in 2021 after years of friendship between the duo, who met at a tattoo shop. Since that time, they have released five feel-good, emotionally-charged singles.

Photo by Bobby Kerns | Courtesy of Charlotte Pride

Charlotte Pride Community Stage pre­sented by Charlotte Area Transit System

Saturday, Aug. 19, 1-7 p.m.

Ken Sings serves as emcee and stage DJ. Watch as the Charlotte Pride Drag Pageant, which takes place 3:30-6 p.m., presents some of the best local drag per­formers competing for the crowns of Mx. Charlotte Pride, Ms. Charlotte Pride, and Mr. Charlotte Pride.

Charlotte Gaymers Stage

Saturday, Aug. 19, kicks off at noon.

Sunday, Aug. 20, 12-5 p.m.

Charlotte Pride Festival Zone

The Charlotte Gaymers Network will be showcasing an exciting lineup of up and coming DJs, with sets from DJ Sweetee, DJ SK8ER G8ER, and more. The CNG stage will also showcase a retinue of drag entertain­ers and performers and gaming activation.

Featured emcees and stage DJs

Shaine O’Laine

Sat., Aug. 19 – Sun. Aug. 20

Malachi

Sat., Aug. 19 -Sun. Aug. 20

DJ Ghost

Sat., Aug. 20

DJ MoreBreaksPlz

Sun., Aug. 21

DJ Spk

Sat., Aug, 20

DJ WunderBread

Sat., Aug. 20-Sun. Aug. 20

Charlotte Main Stage Entertainment Schedule at a glance

Saturday, August 19

12:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony

1 p.m. Time Out Youth

1:35 p.m. Courtney Lynn & Quinn

2 p.m. Doubting Thomas

2 p.m. John Levengood

3 p.m. B0s

3:30 p.m. Vanity House Showcase

4 p.m. Johnae The Egyptian Goddess

4 p.m. Janelle Sy’Mone

5 p.m. Charlotte Pride Awards

5:30 p.m. Big the Cat

6:30 p.m. Rupaul’s Drag Race Revue with Aja the Kween & Luxx Noir London

7 p.m. Shadina

8 p.m. Trina

9 p.m. Big Freedia

Sunday, August 20

1 p.m. Charlotte’s hottest DJs

3 p.m. Charlotte Pride Court 2023

4 p.m. Cassidy King

5 p.m. Greyson Chance

For full details on our entertainment lineup, festival zone, parade, health and safety, and more, visit charlottepride.org.