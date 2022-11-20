At least five people are dead and 18 wounded after a mass shooting at Club Q, a Colorado Springs gay bar. Authorities believe that they have the suspect in custody.

Calls started coming in to 911 operators around midnight and officers arrived quickly.

“They did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside,” said Colorado Springs Police Lt. Pamela Castro. “At this point in time, the suspect is being treated, but is in custody.”

Castro noted that this was not an “officer-involved shooting.”

In a statement posted on social media, the bar said that customers sprang into action and subdued the shooter.

“We will be here for many, many hours to come,” she added.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation. A motive has not been given.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community,” the bar posted on Facebook. “Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

The bar had planned to host a drag brunch today to honor the Transgender Day of Remembrance.

There was a mass shooting at my job tonight. I am alive. Please pray for my community. #coloradosprings #clubq — mikeyyy (@michaelwayn3) November 20, 2022

Before coming out, bars and clubs like #ClubQ in Colorado Springs created an environment where I felt comfortable being myself.



They’re places that create & celebrate community when you often feel lost and confused.



When I lived in the Springs, I went to Club Q.



I’m gutted. 💔 — Mike Brookbank (@brookbanktv) November 20, 2022

#Breaking: Colorado Springs Police confirm five are dead and 18 injured in the Club Q shooting! pic.twitter.com/RZuP6cEaYp — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) November 20, 2022

