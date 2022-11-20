Last night, a gunman attacked Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, killing 5 people and injuring 18 more.

Equality NC sends our condolences to the victims, their loved ones, and their community, who are reeling from this tragedy. We are outraged and we are grieving. This shooting coincides with today’s Trans Day of Remembrance, a day for the commemoration of trans lives lost due to violence. We cannot even mourn our dead or celebrate our resistance without being massacred in our safe spaces.

Today, we cannot begin to make sense of senseless violence, although we know that this is the result of the right’s culture war and the subsequent demonization of our people. From Wilmington to Apex to the Blue Ridge prides this year, we’ve seen a recurring pattern of violence and intimidation from far-right groups, who are responding to mounting political hate speech that attacks our very right to exist. This violence is underscored by hundreds of bills nationwide targeting our children, our trans children.

There’s still a lot we don’t know, but we do know this: we are under attack. Misinformation and hate speech broadcast by some of our most powerful leaders has emboldened extremists. The result is clear: from death threats to pride organizers to bombings of bakeries hosting drag brunches, LGBTQ+ communities have been targeted across the country. Yesterday’s shooting is a horrifying escalation and a predictable outcome.

So while we grieve those who were killed in this act of senseless violence, we at ENC commit to protecting our communities from hate, today and every day, in honor of those whom we’ve lost. We need you fighting alongside us.

Holding our community in love today, especially our trans siblings.

In Solidarity,

Kendra R. Johnson,

Equality NC Executive Director