During a recent open period of consideration, members of the global MCC community nominated individuals, ministries, and churches for the Global MCC awards. The Governing Board, Council of Elders, and MCC Staff were invited to vote on the nominees and choose the best of the best. Across the United States a total of eight awards were presented, making the U.S. the top contender, while North Carolina’s St. John’s MCC was recognized with three awards, making it the only state and church to win multiple awards. Here are the North Carolina Winners:

JoNee Shelton Lay Leadership Award

Jay Allen Cannady-Kelderman

St. John’s MCC, Raleigh



This award is given to a long serving Lay Delegate. Having been members at St. John’s for 46 years, Jay has served in various roles including being the Lay Delegate consecutively for the past 10 years. Jay continues to provide valuable leadership by keeping the congregation informed of MCC news. He demonstrates a deep love for MCC and his local congregation.

St. John’s MCC Audio Visual Team

Raleigh, North Carolina



This award is given to a church technology minister/ministry or a ministry group that demonstrates excellence in the use of technology to further the mission of the church or group. This year, recognition is given to three technology ministries/ministers for their development of hybrid worship and digital outreach, with Raleigh’s MCC at the top of the list.

Kerry Brown Award for Distinguished Leadership

Pastor Vance Haywood

St. John’s MCC, Raleigh



This award is named after a pioneering lay leader, who, among many roles and offices she held, was a founder and mover of the pension plan for clergy in the US. This award honors outstanding service to MCC as a Lay Leader. As a Lay Pastoral Leader, Haywood models invitation and engagement from coordinating a delegation to Washington, D.C., for the Poor People’s Campaign March, to rallies and to providing leadership to a robust spiritual community.

The MCC Community of Brazil captured the second largest number of wins with six going to various individuals and ministries around the country. Additional winners from the MCC family in the United States and around the globe include representatives from Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Washington; England, Germany and Uganda. For more details on the MCC church, visit their website at https://visitmccchurch.com/