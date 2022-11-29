It’s been just over a year since Luke and Restin Drawdy were killed in a car accident in the 9700 block of North Tryon Street in Charlotte’s University City area.

The two men died shortly after 9 p.m. on November 23, 2021. Then 26-year-old driver Thomas Nix, who was reportedly driving while impaired, slammed into their 2011 Audi Q5 with his 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI while driving at a high rate of speed. Luke and Restin Drawdy, who were attempting to turn left on to North Tryon Street from a side entrance of the shopping center Terraces at University, were killed instantly.

Nix suffered minor injuries in the accident, which resulted in two days of hospitalization. He was then placed under arrest on November 25 at 7:18 p.m. and charged with two counts of felony death by vehicle, reckless driving and driving while impaired.

He was released on $21,000 bail less than five hours later on November 26 at 12:11 a.m.

Thomas Nix was charged with driving while impaired, two counts of felony death by motor vehicle and reckless driving.

CREDIT: Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Department

But the list of criminal charges filed against Nix didn’t end there. Barely two months later, two additional charges were added: felony second degree murder for the deaths of both Drawdys.

Although it’s unclear why, Nix’s court date was not scheduled until November 17. That has since been postponed until February 16, 2023.

As reported in Qnotes last year, Luke Drawdy was an active member of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte and both had been a part of Stonewall Sports. Professionally, Luke worked in finance as an Assistant Vice President at Bank of America. Restin was an engineer with Verizon and also taught classes in advanced physical fitness.

The Drawdys were reportedly a happy couple and well-liked by many in the Charlotte LGBTQ community.