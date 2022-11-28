Presenting Sponsors 2022

DUDLEY’S PLACE

Dudley’s Place is the nonprofit partner to Rosedale Health and Wellness. In 2019 we launched Dudley’s Place with the first of our now ever-growing list of services. From day one our focus groups and Consumer Advisory Board have allowed the clients to be in the forefront of planning and executing how we serve this community.

Today Dudley’s Place thrives with full time patient advocates, insurance assistance, housing assistance, nutritional therapy and emergency food vouchers, a community garden, a full-time metal health counselor, support groups, a buddy program, outreach and testing, a PReP program, Ryan White and ADAP enrollment, and so much more.

The goal of everything we do at Dudley’s Place is to “reduce barriers to care”. Anything that does or could stand in the way of you maintaining your doctor appointments and taking your medication we are here to irradicate. Dudley’s Place shares and serves over 800 clients that seek medical services at Rosedale Health and Wellness. We are a proud partner to many other community organizations, because without collaboration we would make our own jobs that much harder.

People often ask, “Why Dudley’s Place” or “what is the dog for?”. So, here is the story. When Executive Director Dale Pierce was working to set up and launch the organization he told Dr. Cruickshank, “The name should mean something to you.” Cruickshank, the founder, and President came back a few days later with the idea Dudley’s Place. You see, in 2006 when Dr. Cruickshank came to NC originally, he came single and knowing no one. His dachshund Dudley was his best friend. Anyone that worked at the clinic those years knew how special their bond was. So, Dr. C said the reason he wanted to call it Dudley’s Place was that “Dudley was my best friend when I was all alone, and I want us to be that best friend to our client.”

Our Mission and Vision pretty much sum it all up. The mission of Dudley’s Place is to positively impact the quality of life for individuals living with or at risk for HIV through prevention, education, client-centered services, and coordinated care in collaboration with community partners. All clients enjoy health and wellbeing by eliminating stigma and barriers to care to create a future free of HIV.

We also hold five values close to use. Values that help us support the organization to support you. Respect is honoring the person: mind, body, and spirit. Empowerment is lifting up and promoting self-worth. Collaboration is working together on your health journey. Diversity is welcoming everyone who seeks community. Advocacy is ensuring that supporting you is our priority.

Call us today at 704-977-7972 to learn more or visit us at www.dudleysplace.org.

ROSEDALE

Established in 2006 by Dr. Frederick A. Cruickshank, Rosedale Health and Wellness is proud to serve the HIV and LGBTQ community. Offering a variety of services ranging from HIV specialist care, to PReP treatments, free and confidential testing, as well as general medicine for the community. Since the inception we have served over 5,500 patients in our area. Rosedale has built not just a “brand” or become a “destination for healthcare;” we have built a family. Our partnerships with other community resources, pharmaceutical companies, and YOU the patient are all in place to strengthen the outcomes that we are achieving in your healthcare.

At Rosedale Health & Wellness, we specialize in providing the best and most comprehensive treatment and therapy for HIV/AIDS. We run clinical trials that are reliable using the latest, cutting-edge technology, protocols, and the most effective HIV/AIDS treatment and therapy medicines. From national to international drug trials and programs, we want to make sure we contribute to our clients treatment and therapy needs.We have specialty and primary care physicians who are well-trained, highly skilled medical professionals with many years of experience in treating patients with HIV. Since our goal is centered on the wellness of our clients, rest assured, we provide the most relevant treatment for every case under our care.

We realize that healthcare is a very personal choice, and we are appreciative of you choosing us and we will strive to give you 5-star service and never let you down when it comes to meeting your medical needs. Rosedale has full time patient advocates, on site laboratory services, national drug study programs, and a Walgreens Specialty pharmacy on site. The knowledge of the staff and their years of experience, along with their compassion and empathy, all come together to make your journey the best it can be. Our staff is reaching out to increase and provide more access to bilingual clientele, and we are increasing the numbers of individuals in the transgender community that are trusting us with their care as well. Whether you need a new patient or sick visit, we can get you in and seeing the providers in record time. We accept all major insurances; including Medicare and Medicaid; as well as having many self-pay and grant funded options for your needs as well. In 16 years, NO ONE has ever been turned away for an inability to pay. If you need that round the year place that offers the best care around, look no further. As much as we celebrate World AIDS Day every year, we have a saying at Rosedale that says “every day is World AIDS Day’; because your health and humanity matter.

https://myrosedalehealth.com/

Red Ribbon Sponsors 2022

AFFINITY HEALTH CENTER

Affinity Health Center is a Federally Qualified Community Health Center; our main site is in Rock Hill, SC with additional sites in Clover and York. Our staff of almost 90 employees is growing to serve the needs of our community with compassion, dignity, and respect. Our team of providers includes an Internal Medicine/Infectious Disease Physician, Family Practice Physicians, Physician Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, Dentists, and Mental Health Counselors. We also have an on-site pharmacy, clinical support staff, case managers and community health educators to provide comprehensive health services for all ages. We recently initiated comprehensive diabetes and hypertension programs and opened our f irst school-based location in York Middle School. Affinity offers primary care services that include hormone replacement therapy, PrEP and STD treatment, available regardless of insurance status, with a sliding fee scale based on income. Clinical and mental health services are available through telehealth.

Our beginnings as Catawba Care, an AIDS Service Organization, still show strong in our focus on HIV specialty care and case management services. We invest in prevention of HIV, Hepatitis C and STDs by providing in-house care and treatment plus one-on-one education and group presentations throughout our service area. We also provide free confidential walk-in HIV, Hepatitis C, and STD testing, PEP and PrEP navigation every Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m., Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

We will be partnering with Winthrop University Health Services on WORLD AIDS DAY to provide HIV testing and education for students on December 1st. Stop by our Rock Hill location throughout the week to hang a red ribbon in remembrance of those lost to HIV and enjoy hot chocolate and HIV trivia. Check out our HIV trivia posts all week and share or comment to spread the word and reduce stigma. Find us at @affinityhealthcenter on Facebook and Instagram.

https://affinityhealthcenter.org/

AMITY MEDICAL GROUP

Amity Medical Group is a 501(c)3 non-profit independent family medicine practice that proudly serves Charlotte and the surrounding communities in 4 convenient locations. It is our mission to provide patient-centered teambased care with excellence in quality, services, and access to all despite any barriers, stigma, socioeconomic or health disparity.

We specialize in adult & pediatric primary and chronic care, including the best regional HIV specialists, transgender care, access to PrEP, diabetes specialists, addiction medicine, and preventative care services.

We offer on-site labs, on-site radiology, and on-site pharmacy. Amity Medical Group is trusted by patients, a valued community partner, and a creator of positive change for all people. We provide a caring and welcoming environment to enhance quality of life by bridging the gaps in patient care through connections, innovative services, and patient empowerment so that our patients may achieve their full potential of health and well-being.

https://www.amitymed.org/

QUALITY HOME CARE

Quality Home Care Services, DBA Quality Comprehensive Health Center, (QCHC) is a multi-faceted, one-stop shop organization, with two locations, one in Concord, NC and has been anchored in the West End, Charlotte, NC, community for over 17 years.

At Quality, we provide a variety services to our patients within the West End community and the surrounding area. Our goal is to remove barriers to care for individuals and families, and provide the highest standard of primary and specialty healthcare to all our patients. We do this by providing a “one stop shop” style of service delivery for the community.

Our community is diverse in its healthcare needs, we find that providing such a wide array of services makes it much easier on our patients, whether they come in for primary care needs, mental health services, case management or personal care service. While most of our work is located at our four office sites, our team also helps seniors with in-home needs, such as personal dressing and grooming.

https://www.qchealth.net/

RAIN

RAIN empowers persons living with HIV and those at risk to be healthy and stigma free. RAIN is one of the largest HIV nonprofits in the Carolinas providing direct client services. The agency widely recognized for its expertise in working with people living with HIV and those at risk for exposure. It integrates the wisdom and voices of those living with HIV in the planning and delivery of services. As a result of its work, RAIN inspires and empowers people to live, opens minds, and helps break stigma of HIV.

RAIN educates and advocates for all people living with HIV and to work for a greater understanding of how it affects everyone regardless of race, gender, immigration status, and sexual orientation. The organization’s services enable individuals to live to their fullest potential and include:

Medical Case Management

Empowering Positive Youth

Early Intervention Services

Counseling Services

Health Insurance Enrollment Assistance

PrEP/PEP Program

HIV/STI Testing

The Havens

Mobile Testing Unit

The Drop

Support Groups

EASE (Enhancing wellness through Affirming Services and Education)

Awareness and Prevention Education

RAIN envisions ending HIV in our community. Learn more at carolinarain.org.