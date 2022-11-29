The Carolinas has a variety of community organizations, resources and services for those living with HIV/AIDS or those seeking to get involved in HIV/ AIDS prevention, education and advocacy.

North Carolina

ASHEVILLE

Western North Carolina AIDS Project

554 Fairview Rd.,

Asheville, NC 28803

828-252-7489

WNCAP provides case management, prevention and education programs, outreach, HIV testing and other services throughout Western North Carolina. In addition to its main office in Asheville, the group also has offices and a presence in Franklin and Shelby.

CHARLOTTE

Amity Medical Group

East Charlotte

6010 E. W.T. Harris Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28215

704-208-4134

9835 Monroe Rd Ste B,

Charlotte, NC 28270

(704) 208-4134

10508 Park Rd #130

Charlotte, NC 28210

(704) 208-4134

South Charlotte

10508 Park Rd., Suite 130

Charlotte, NC 28210

704-208-4134

Amity Medical Group provides full service, primary care medical treatment, as well as HIV/AIDS managed care under the direction of Dr. Richard Wynn and J. Wesley Thompson, MHS, PA-C, AAHIVS, DFAAPA. The practice also has an onsite pharmacy operating under the umbrella of Rx Clinic Pharmacy with Olivia Bentley, PharmD, CFts, AAHIVP as the director of clinical pharmacy services, provides free/confidential HIV testing, case management and prescribes HIV/ AIDS medications. Its offices are open to the community as a part of a collaborative effort to provide care and access to agencies and services outside its doors.

Carolinas CARE Partnership

5855 Executive Center Dr., Suite 101,

Charlotte, NC 28212

704-531-2467

Carolinas CARE Partnership provides free HIV/STD testing and counseling, mobile testing unit, housing assistance, peer training, case management and other services, prevention and education.

Dudley’s Place

103 Commerce Centre Drive, Suite 103

Huntersville, NC 28078

704-977-2972

Dudley’s Place is an HIV non-profit housed at Rosedale Health and Wellness. The mission is to enhance the overall care of Rosedale’s HIV population. Offering a wide range of services including mental health counseling, nutrition counseling, food and toiletries assistance, support groups, peer navigation, community education, free testing and transportation services.

House of Mercy

P.O. Box 808 (304 McAuley Cir.),

Belmont, NC 28012

704-825-4711 (administration)

704-825-3000 (residence)

House of Mercy provides housing and compassionate care for persons living with AIDS. In addition to room and board, House of Mercy coordinates medical care and therapies plus a variety of supplemental services to enhance the physical, emotional and spiritual lives of its residents.

Mecklenburg County Department of Health

249 Billingsley Rd.,

Charlotte, NC 28211

704-336-6500 / 704-432-TEST (8378)

Provides testing, case management, awareness, education and other services at various locations, events and times throughout the county and year.

The PowerHouse 2 Next Generation

3552 Beatties Ford Rd.,

Charlotte, NC 28270

980-999-5295

PowerHouse 2 is a drop-in center and safe space for Black and Latino gay or bisexual men or men who have sex with men. The group offers a computer lab, weekly empowerment programs and workshops, retreats for men over 25 years old, social events, monthly discussion groups for men 18-29 years old and free and confidential HIV testing, which is always available during hours of operation. The PowerHouse Project is a program of Quality Home Care Services.

Quality Home Care Services

3602 Beatties Ford Rd.,

Charlotte, NC 28207

704-394-8968

Quality Home Care Services provides a variety of services for those living with HIV including case management, HIV/ AIDS prevention programs and testing, substance abuse treatment, communitybased rehabilitation services for those with mental development disabilities and other services.

RAIN

601 E. 5th Street, Suite 470,

Charlotte, NC 28202

704-372-7246

RAIN engages the community to transform lives and promote respect and dignity for all people touched by HIV through compassionate care, education and leadership development. Services include CARE Management, Peer2Peer support and outreach, support groups for youth, faith-based training, chaplain services and caring volunteers who provide practical support to persons living with HIV and AIDS. RAIN also provides HIV awareness and prevention education programs to thousands of people each year and is the only HIV nonprofit in the Charlotte metropolitan area providing direct client services.

RAO Community Health

321 W. 11th St.,

Charlotte, NC 28202

704-237-8793

RAO Community Health is a non-profit committed to providing awareness, support, and services for those living with HIV/ AIDS and other health disparities; along with providing prevention and education for those looking to protect their sexual health. Some of the services and programs include: PrEP program, support group for those living with HIV, and educational training for volunteers. RAO also provides housing assistance and toiletry pantry services for those in need with HIV.

Rosedale Health and Wellness

321 W 11th St

Charlotte, NC 28202

(704) 237-8793

Rosedale Health and Wellness is a full-service HIV/infectious diseases clinic that offers a variety of medical services. Staff, under the direction of Dr. Frederick Cruickshank, work closely with medical case management organizations and engage in clinical trials, among other services. It houses a Walgreen’s Specialty Pharmacy to support the needs of its clients and patients.

EASTERN

PiCASO (Pitt County AIDS Service Organization)

3219 Landmark St. Suite 1B,

Greenville NC, 27834

252-830-1660

Starting as a grassroots organization focused on supporting those living with HIV/ AIDS, providing buddy programs, nutritional support and healthcare advocacy, the agency changed over the years to a case-management-focused agency working with long-term client support. Currently, the group provides HIV testing, education and advocacy and emergency funding for those living with HIV/AIDS.

TRIAD

Positive Wellness Alliance

400 E. Center St.,

Lexington, NC 27292

336-248-4646

704 Brooktown Ave.,

Winston-Salem, NC 27101

336-722-0976

Positive Wellness Alliance is a community-based organization that provides medical case management, financial assistance, life skills management classes, support groups and housing assistance. It serves Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Iredell, Rowan, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin Counties.

Triad Health Project

801 Summit Ave.,

Greensboro, NC 27406

336-275-1654

501 W. Westwood Ave.,

High Point, NC 27262

336-884-4116

Triad Health Project provides case management and other client support services, HIV testing and prevention outreach, medical, social service and legal referrals, food pantry and nutritional resources and education, support groups and education, art and exercise programs.

TRIANGLE

Alliance of AIDS Services – Carolina

1637 Old Louisburg Rd.,

Raleigh, NC 27604

919-834-2437

Alliance of AIDS Services-Carolina provides case management, HIV/STD testing and counseling, emergency assistance for rent and utilities, transportation assistance, housing information and referrals, mental health, substance abuse and support group resources, referrals and programs.

CAARE – The Healing Center (Community Action Advocacy Restoration and Empowerment)

214 Broadway St.,

Durham, NC, 27701

919-683-5300

CAARE – The Healing Center’s mission is to provide effective prevention and case management services to at-risk persons and their families in Durham by referring health and social resources that can alleviate isolation yet foster independence; to empower the population with preventative health education, counseling, and testing by establishing and maintaining networks and utilizing resources that address the health and social needs of the community; and to provide decent housing that is affordable to low- to moderate-income people.

COASTAL

New Hanover Regional Medical Center

2131 S. 17th St.,

Wilmington, NC 28401

910-667-7000

New Hanover Regional Medical Center provides comprehensive care for patients of all ages and throughout each stage of HIV, from acute HIV to latency to AIDS. Satellite clinics are in Whiteville, N.C., Jacksonville, N.C. and Burgaw, N.C.

WESTERN

ALFA

1120 Fairgrove Church Rd. S.E., Suite 28,

Hickory, NC 28602

828-322-1447

ALFA, formerly known as AIDS Leadership Foothills Area-Alliance, has provided supportive services to those infected and/or affected by HIV/AIDS. ALFA currently provides supportive and medical case management, prevention education, and outreach to a nine-county service area. ALFA’s service area consists of Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Lincoln, Watauga and Wilkes Counties.

SOUTH CAROLINA

ROCK HILL

Affinity Health Center

455 Lakeshore Pky.,

Rock Hill, SC 29730

803-909-6363

Affinity Health Center, formerly known as Catawba Health Care, provides primary care and specialist referrals, nutritional counseling, counseling and mental healthcare/services, dental care, case management and support, HIV specialty care and HIV/STD testing. It serves York, Chester and Lancaster Counties with satellites in Clover, Fort Mill and York, S.C.

UPSTATE

AID Upstate

13 S. Calhoun St., Greenville, SC 29601

864-250-0607

AID Upstate provides supportive services to people affected by HIV/AIDS in Anderson, Greenville, Oconee and Pickens Counties of South Carolina. Its medical needs are handled in partnership with New Horizon Family Health Services (Greenville, S.C.) and ANMED Infectious Disease Clinic (Anderson, S.C.).

Piedmont Care Inc.

Wells Fargo Building 101 N. Pine St., Suite 200,

Spartanburg, SC 29302

864-582-7773

Piedmont Care is a non-profit organization providing HIV/AIDS care, prevention and advocacy in Spartanburg, Cherokee, and Union counties of South Carolina.

COASTAL

Careteam +

100 Professional Park Dr.,

Conway, SC 29526

843-234-0005

Careteam provides supportive services for individuals living with HIV, including medical care, case management, HIV testing, counseling and education, risk assessment and counseling and screening in Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties.

Palmetto Community Care

3547 Meeting Street Rd.,

Charleston, SC 29405

843-747-2273

For more than two decades, Palmetto Community Care (formerly known as Lowcountry AIDS Services) has been serving those living with HIV/AIDS in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties. It provides case management, access to medical care and housing, financial, nutritional and legal assistance along with other supportive services in the Charleston area. PCC also works to prevent the growth of the epidemic through education, media campaigns, community outreach and free, daily HIV/STD testing.

CENTRAL

PALSS (Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services)

2638 Two Notch Rd., Suite 108,

Columbia, SC 29204

803-779-7257

Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services offers free services to individuals who have been diagnosed with or are at risk of contracting HIV/AIDS, as well as providing support to its clients’ loved ones. It offers HIV testing, among other healthcare needs, along with support groups and adjunct assistance. PALSS maintains a food pantry for its clients.

CareSouth Carolina/Care Innovations

201 S. Fifth St.,

Hartsville, SC 29551

843-857-0111

268 Main St.,

Society Hill, SC 29593

843-378-3441

CareSouth Carolina, through Care Innovations, provides comprehensive HIV/AIDS primary health care for individuals in Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Lee and Marlboro Counties. These services are made possible through a federal Ryan White Part C grant. Patients can have a “one-stop shop” experience at CareSouth Carolina.

South Carolina HIV/AIDS Council

1813 Laurel St., Columbia, SC 28201

803-254-6644

The South Carolina HIV/AIDS Council works to reduce the spread of HIV/AIDS statewide. It provides this through community mobilization, prevention, education and advocacy, while improving the quality of life for those affected by HIV/AIDS.

Regional/Advocacy/Info

AIDS Legal Project at Duke School of Law

The AIDS Legal Project provides confidential legal representation to low-income HIV-infected clients with legal problems relating to their diagnosis. Legal assistance is provided by law students under the supervision of attorneys.

North Carolina AIDS Action Network

P.O. Box 25044, Raleigh, NC, 27611-5044

The North Carolina AIDS Action Network is a statewide advocacy organization fighting for the rights of people living with HIV/ AIDS, their loved ones and those at risk of acquiring HIV/AIDS in North Carolina.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services HIV/STD Prevention and Care

NC Harm Reduction Network

The North Carolina Harm Reduction Network is a statewide grassroots advocacy, resource development and coalition-building organization that provides direct services for a variety of issues, including drug use, sex work, immigration issues, genders, sexually-transmitted diseases and HIV.

Planned Parenthood

Various locations

Planned Parenthood’s various locations across the state provide safer sex education and information and HIV testing.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control HIV/STD Education and Prevention

—

Editor’s. Note: Qnotes has prepared this comprehensive list of ASOs, etc., for our readers. To that extent, organizations and agencies may have been omitted. If readers will email editor@qnotescarolinas.com with other listings (must have full name, address, phone number and website), qnotes will be happy to add them to the compilation. List accuracy and integrity are vital. Please report any errors or changes that need to be made.