Charlotte and Mecklenburg County office-seekers are putting their names on the ballot at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections as part of North Carolina’s candidate filing period, which ends at noon on July 21.
They can file for variety of local positions — from school board to the Charlotte City Council and commissions in other Mecklenburg towns. The primary election in the city of Charlotte, which will only include Charlotte mayor and city council races, is Sept. 12.
The 2023 general election is Nov. 7. As Election Day draws closer, Mecklenburg Elections Director Michael Dickerson said the county Board of Elections plans to get the word out about voter ID requirements that will be in place in 2023.
“I don’t want to deter anybody,” he said. “I want anybody to come out and make sure if they’re eligible to vote, make sure they do vote. But make sure you have some sort of photo ID that you can present to us when you go to vote.”
For the full list of acceptable IDs, visit ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-id.
Who’s on the ballot in Mecklenburg County in 2023?
Here are the 2023 candidates for office, officially listed by the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections as of 5 p.m. Monday, July 10:
Editor’s Note: Candidates without links do not have social media campaigns or websites.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education – At-Large
Charlotte City Council – At-Large
Charlene Henderson El (Democrat)
Charlotte City Council – District 1
Charlotte City Council – District 3
James Harrison Bowers (Republican)
Charlotte City Council – District 7
Cornelius Mayor
Cornelius Board of Commissioners
Susan Johnson
Davidson Mayor
Huntersville Mayor
Huntersville Board of Commissioners
Justin William Moore
Edwin Quarles
Matthews Board of Commissioners
Mint Hill Mayor
Mint Hill Board of Commissioners
Matthew Schwoebel
Pineville Mayor
The full list of official candidates will continue to update throughout the filing period on the Board of Elections website at vote.mecknc.gov.
