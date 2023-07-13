Charlotte and Mecklenburg County office-seekers are putting their names on the ballot at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections as part of North Carolina’s candidate filing period, which ends at noon on July 21.

They can file for variety of local positions — from school board to the Charlotte City Council and commissions in other Mecklenburg towns. The primary election in the city of Charlotte, which will only include Charlotte mayor and city council races, is Sept. 12.

The 2023 general election is Nov. 7. As Election Day draws closer, Mecklenburg Elections Director Michael Dickerson said the county Board of Elections plans to get the word out about voter ID requirements that will be in place in 2023.

Candidates running for office have or must register with Mecklenburg County. The deadline is July 21 at noon.

“I don’t want to deter anybody,” he said. “I want anybody to come out and make sure if they’re eligible to vote, make sure they do vote. But make sure you have some sort of photo ID that you can present to us when you go to vote.”

For the full list of acceptable IDs, visit ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-id.

Who’s on the ballot in Mecklenburg County in 2023?

Here are the 2023 candidates for office, officially listed by the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections as of 5 p.m. Monday, July 10:

Editor’s Note: Candidates without links do not have social media campaigns or websites.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education – At-Large

Shamaiye Haynes

Liz Monterrey

Charlotte City Council – At-Large

Ben Copeland (Democrat)

Charlene Henderson El (Democrat)

Charlotte City Council – District 1

Dante Anderson (Democrat)

Charlotte City Council – District 3

Tiawana Brown (Democrat)

James Harrison Bowers (Republican)

Charlotte City Council – District 7

Ed Driggs (Republican)

Cornelius Mayor

Denis P. Bilodeau

Woody Washam, Jr.

Cornelius Board of Commissioners

Colin J. Furcht

Scott Higgins

Susan Johnson

Michael Osborne

Todd Sansbury

Davidson Mayor

Rusty Knox, Jr.

Huntersville Mayor

Derek Partee

Huntersville Board of Commissioners

Alisia Bergsman

Justin William Moore

Edwin Quarles

Matthews Board of Commissioners

Ken McCool

Leon Threatt

Mint Hill Mayor

Brad Simmons

Mint Hill Board of Commissioners

Twanna Henderson

Patrick Holton

Matthew Schwoebel

Pineville Mayor

Ed Samaha

The full list of official candidates will continue to update throughout the filing period on the Board of Elections website at vote.mecknc.gov.

