A new report shows the hottest areas for Charlotte home buyers are in the northern Mecklenburg County area. Opendoor compiled a list of the 10 zip codes where homes are selling the fastest by analyzing data from the local Multiple Listing Services to find the total number of homes in each location that went under contract within 90 days of listing this year.

According to the report, the 28269 zip code in north Charlotte came in at number one, followed by 28078 (Huntersville) and 28277 (Ballantyne).

Here are the 10 most popular Charlotte-area zip codes where people are moving, according to Opendoor:

28269 – Charlotte (Highland Creek)

28078 – Huntersville

28277 – Charlotte (Ballantyne)

28205 – Charlotte (Eastland)

28207 – Concord

29715 – Fort Mill

28173 – Waxhaw

29732 – Rock Hill

28227 – Charlotte (Matthews/Mint Hill)

28210 – Charlotte (Beverly Woods)

The spike in home sales matches the population growth of Charlotte during the last few years, according to the report. Charlotte came in at number 15 in a census report on population growth between July 2021 and July 2022, and was ranked number six among cities with the most new home construction.

Charlotte also had an unemployment rate of just 3.2 percent in May, according to the most recent report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, making it an attractive location for potential home buyers.

“One aspect [of the first half of 2023] that did not surprise me was the continued strong demand for real estate in Charlotte,” Kristina Delgado, a realtor with Allure Realty in Charlotte, told Opendoor.

“The city has been experiencing steady population growth, job opportunities, and a favorable business climate, making it an attractive destination.”



