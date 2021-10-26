The Levine Center for the Arts is bringing a new weekly event series to Charlotte that includes free admission to museums and concerts — and it starts this week. The Mint Museum, The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture and the Knight Theater are partnering up with Bank of America on the series, called Wednesday Night Live.

Each Wednesday, guests will get free admission to the Mint, the Bechtler and the Gantt, along with special programming at one of the four Levine Center for the Arts institutions. (When there’s a fifth Wednesday in a month, there will be free admission without programming.)

The series kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 5-9 p.m. at The Mint Museum with a free Halloween-themed performance by the Youth Orchestras of Charlotte of night-themed compositions called nocturnes. In the future, event-goers can expect a variety of programming, including Brazilian dance performances, spoken-word artists and film screenings.

Everyone attending indoor events must wear a mask, and the events will follow CDC guidelines and state and local regulations on COVID-19 protocols. The series is presented by Bank of America, which helped develop the program with the chief executives of each Levine Center for the Arts institution.

“We believe in the power of the arts to help communities thrive and to create greater cultural understanding,” said Kieth Cockrell, president of Bank of America Charlotte. “Extending the hours and offering complimentary admission on Wednesday nights offers our community even more access to the city’s best art and programming.”

This article appears courtesy The Charlotte Observer.