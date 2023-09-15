With fall and Halloween just around the corner, Seagrove will become a pumpkin-centric pottery hub for the month of October when the Potters’ Pumpkin Patch Trail kicks off. Potters’ Pumpkin Patch Trail is a self-guided tour of five pottery galleries, with every collection featuring special Fall themed items and experiences each Saturday of the month.

The stops along the trail include include Blue Hen Pottery, Crystal King Pottery, Seagrove Stoneware, Thomas Pottery and The Triangle Studio, which gives attendees the opportunity to explore five individual shops featuring Fall themed pottery, woodland animal sculptures and, of course, ceramic pumpkins and gourds. Each stop has exclusive items special to each store, so visitors are encouraged to go to each potter and see what they have to offer.

“You might think a pumpkin is just a pumpkin, but you will find that these talented artists all have their own unique style and their own handmade seasonal interpretations,” said Pumpkin Patch Trail spokesperson Erin Younge in a statement. “Find the latest fall designs, pottery pumpkins, gourds, fall home décor and seasonal tableware for all your baking needs. Each participating shop offers a different experience, so pick up a map and follow the trail.”

The event’s main sponsor — The General Wine and Brew — will offer handmade collectible pottery mugs, as well as a seasonal selection of pumpkin brews. The local retail wine shop and bar in downtown Seagrove will be open during each event day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. More information on the watering hole can be found on its website.

“Pottery shops in Seagrove are the ideal getaway for a day or weekend trip — the countryside is beautiful, the pottery is exquisite, and the individual shop locations are perfect for social distancing,” Younge continues. “Visitors can shop galleries and studios from the town’s center, extending to a 20-mile radius along the scenic NC Pottery Highway. Tour the Seagrove shops to experience the 200-year old pottery making tradition as well as the contemporary evolution of its artful pottery makers.”