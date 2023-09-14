The LGBT Center of Raleigh announced it would be moving to a new physical location last week, but its new address may ring a bell for residents. The center is relocating to 128 E Cabarrus St., which is just down the road from where the center had its first physical location. The new location is set to open sometime next summer, according to a press release sent from the LGBTQ+ center.

“The new building will allow us to open our community center space again, hold public drop in hours, host programs and so much more,” the release stated.

The original location, which was on West Cabarrus Street, opened in February 2010, and within months, the center was filled with activities and programs for community members. Shortly after opening its first location, the Raleigh LGBTQ+ center ran out of space in its 600 sq. foot facility and had to move to a new building on 411 Hillsborough St. in downtown Raleigh in May 2011. The new location allowed for the organization to expand its services, create new events and by 2014, the center found itself moving to an even larger location at 324 S. Harrington St.

The center’s current location, 19 W. Hargett St. in the Commerce building, was established in the middle of the pandemic in July 2020. After the pandemic began to “settle,” the officials stated they were “eager to get a larger space once again to bring those from the community together.”

With the highly anticipated move to Cabarrus Street, the center put out a release saying it was looking for design teams and firms to work together to create a space for all of Raleigh’s queer and ally residents to enjoy.

From the Raleigh LGBTQ Center Facebook page:

“We are currently searching for design firms to help us create our vision on paper. If you know of anyone, please send them our way! Requests for Proposals will be posted on our website very soon.”

More information about the Raleigh center can be found at their website.