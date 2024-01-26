In this first installation of a three-part series for Valentine’s Day, we’re taking a look at distinct aspects of the annual romantic celebration. One of the most famous traditions associated with Valentine’s Day is the exchange of flowers, most specifically red roses. This kind of rose was originally cultivated in eastern Asia over 5,000 years ago and became popular during the height of the Roman Empire, according to historians. Red roses were also grown in the Middle East to be used for perfume, party décor and medicine, but most of the roses we recognize today can be traced back to the 1700s when the flower started to make its way back into European culture.

Fast Forward to Victorian times when Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, the wife of a British ambassador to Turkey at the time, became obsessed with flower language — the concept that every flower holds a different meaning — which quickly became a trendy idea in Europe. Eventually, a dictionary for flowers and their meanings titled “Langage des fleurs” (Language of Flowers) was published in 1819, and it’s in there the meaning behind the rose is derived.

According to the “Langage des fleurs,” “Nature seems to have exhausted all her skill in the freshness, the beauty of form, the fragrance, the delicate colour, and the gracefulness which she has bestowed upon the Rose.”



The color of roses can also hold different meanings, according to an article from Martha Stewart Living. Red roses are often associated with passion, while pink roses are there to convey appreciation. Yellow roses symbolize friendship and happiness, while the white one has historically represented innocence.

Ever wonder where all those roses come from during a time that’s usually so cold the plant is normally dormant in our region? According to NBC news, the United States imports 80 percent of the Valentine’s Day stock – in all colors – from the South American country of Columbia

Regardless of what color rose you decide to get your loved ones this Valentine’s Day, the history of their meaning comes from the days of courting and regency, and they’ve traveled quite a distance to reach their intended destination.