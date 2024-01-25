Macy Alexander, a prolific and much loved drag performer in the Carolinas and the southeast passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 8, aged just 58. Her career spanned from Charlotte to Atlanta and points in between. In years past, she was a recurring performer at Charlotte Pride and clubs like 313 in Raleigh, Chasers and Scorpio in Charlotte and Pulse Ultra Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, among others.

A native of South Carolina, Alexander was born Jerry Lee Dimmery in the town of Mullins on March 9, 1965. As a drag performer, she later took her stage name from the legendary North Carolina drag diva Brandi Alexander and found inspiration from another drag legend, Atlanta’s much loved Tina Devore. She pointed to both performers, who preceded Macy in passing, as her drag mothers.

According to the website our communityroots.com Alexander held a laundry list of titles, including Miss South Carolina USofA 2011, Miss North Carolina Continental Elite 2010, Miss Gay Gastonia 2008, Miss Gay Charlotte USofA 2008, Miss Gay South Carolina United States 2006, Miss Charlotte Pride 2005 and Miss Gay Capital City America, among others.

Partners for 20+ years, Jerry Lee Dimmery (right) and Jason Arnold. | Courtesy J. Arnold

In conversation and text exchange with Qnotes, Dimmery’s partner Jason Arnold spoke at length about the man he shared his life with for more than 20 years, and the stage performer so many highly revered.

“We met October 30, 2001,” Arnold recalled. He was one of the nicest and most kind people I’ve ever met.”

“I know that he helped and had an impact on almost every drag queen he worked with.

“Even though Jerry had more titles than most girls working today, there were so many times, especially in Charlotte, that Jerry got the short end of the stick. It was hurtful, but it never stopped him [and] he never talked about other girls behind their backs and never wanted to listen to anyone else gossiping. He wasn’t afraid to be [a] friend or stand up for other girls when most people wouldn’t.”

According to Arnold, Alexander/Dimmery frequently gave away costuming and accessories to other performers who expressed appreciation for a particular ensemble and he was known for providing temporary living arrangements for fellow performers in need.

“For 10 out of 20 years we lived in Charlotte there was always a queen down on her luck living with us,” Arnold recalled. “Now [they’re] living on their own and supporting themselves.”

In the week prior to her passing during conversation with friends Macy Alexander intimated she wanted her friends and fans to have some ol’ skool fun during her memorial service: “Party like it’s 1969!” she reportedly said, according to a post on Facebook.

Friends and fellow performers Kiana Lane, Tiffany Storm and Essence will host a special memorial celebration with performance for Macy Alexander February 4, at 9 p.m. at Chasers, located at 3217 The Plaza in the North Davidson area.

For more information visit Chasers’ website and social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram or call 980-402-3297.