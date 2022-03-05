Although the Upstate SC LGBT+ Chamber has only been in existence a short time, the organization is quickly making its presence felt in the Upstate with its first major community event, a launch party and silent art auction on March 18, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and continuing through 10:30 p.m.

The celebration will take place at the historic Southern Bleachery Mill, located at 250 Mill Street in Taylor, South Carolina.

During the event, attendees can hear firsthand about the works and plans of the Upstate SC LGBT+ Chamber, enjoy local entertainment, beverages from Bar Margaret and Ilegal Mezcal and local art.

Nathan Brown, one of the organization’s founders, encourages people who are supporters and advocates for the LGBTQ community to attend and get involved as much as they’d like.

“Promoting healthy, productive connections is critical to our mission at the Upstate LGBT+ Chamber and essential to economic prosperity for the region,” Brown explains. “We really want all organizations, businesses, and community partners to come out, celebrate, and build a relationship with us. While the focus of this event is to celebrate our growth and build stronger networks, we will also share a few thoughts about our vision to create a more inclusive space for our communities. We’re thrilled to create a fun event encouraging diversity and unity and the prosperity both generate.”

The silent auction will feature multiple local artists who have graciously donated their work to benefit the advocacy efforts of the LGBT+ Chamber. Among them, Sunny Mullarkey, Sainte Claire, Maggie Macdonald, Signe and Genne Grushovenko, Ninja Picasso, Rae Clark, Adam Du Shole, Glory Day Loflin, and Christian McKinney will be on display for the silent auction. The artists will showcase a range of original paintings and prints, utilizing several different mixed mediums.

Adam Du Shole, whose works have been featured in Greenville and Spartanburg, said the advocacy efforts by the organization are needed. “I support the Upstate LGBT + Chamber [because] everyone deserves visibility and acceptance,” says Du Shole. “Not just tolerance, regardless of their gender, race or sexuality.”

Currently, there are no COVID restrictions for the event. However, with COVID-19 still impacting the region, chamber officials encourage people to take precautions to keep themselves and others safe by wearing a mask and/or getting vaccinated.

Upstate LGBT+ Chamber founded as a 501c(6) nonprofit in 2021 amid the challenges of the global pandemic. With the help of dozens of volunteers, the chamber will work as an advocate for South Carolina’s Upstate LGBTQ business community by harnessing economic potential and giving a voice to the community.

The Chamber will work In concert with allied business professionals, who recognize strength in diversity and hope to facilitate growth for all members, both allies and LGBTQ.

For more information on the event on the Upstate LGBT+ Chamber, email comms@upstatelgbt.org. To register to attend go to this link.