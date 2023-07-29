Universities across the Triangle are preparing to welcome students back to campus for the academic year. LGBTQ+ centers on these campuses are also planning to welcome queer students to campus with a wide array of events. Here is what UNC-Chapel Hill, Duke University, North Carolina Central University (NCCU) and North Carolina State are doing to welcome its LGBTQ+ identifying students.

UNC-Chapel Hill’s LGBTQ Center

UNC-Chapel Hill’s LGBTQ Center will be hosting two different events to welcome LGBTQ+ students to campus: a LGBTQ+ Welcome Brunch and Queer FallFest.

The welcome brunch will be held the Monday before classes start and will have free refreshments, a LGBTQ+ themed playlist, a photo booth and more.

Queer FallFest is a networking event for new and returning students to connect with each other and share their interests in social justice and equity. The UNC LGBTQ Center website states Queer FallFest is for:

Finding out how to become an LGBTQ Center Ambassador and help shape Center programming.

Learning about upcoming events scheduled or being planned for the semester.

Getting involved with student organizations that work towards equity and cultivate community for LGBTIQA+ and allied students.

Learning about LGBTQIA+ specific services and resources around campus.

N.C. State’s Pride Center

N.C. State’s Pride Center will host a two-day event, the annual LGBTQ+ Pride Symposium on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18 at the Hunt Library Duke Energy Hall. The symposium allows incoming students to learn about what resources are available to LGBTQ+ identifying students and allies.

Students will also have the chance to learn about affirming organizations on campus, volunteer opportunities, LGBTQ+ resources throughout the city of Raleigh and more.

“NC State is a campus that values diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice,” Pride Center Admin Tracy Ferry says. “Our events center our LGBTQ+ students and allies, providing opportunities for students to feel a sense of welcoming on campus, identify resources available to them, and participate in training opportunities to all members of the Wolfpack community to become better equipped to interact with each other and understand each other. “

Duke’s Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity

The Duke Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity will host a Fall Welcome reception after student convocation.

The event aims to welcome both new and returning students to Duke’s campus, provide information about LGBTQ+ and gender-affirming resources on campus and in Durham, and more.

“Students are invited to meet the staff and students who work in the Center, learn about the programs and resources the CSGD provides, and build community with peers,” the event’s website states.

The reception will take place on Sunday, Aug. 27.

NCCU’s LGBTA Resource Center

The North Carolina Central University (NCCU) LGBTA Resource Center will be partaking in the university’s Eagle Mania welcome week — a week’s worth of activities designed to greet both new and returning students. The LGBTA Center will provide students and faculty with information on “finding leadership opportunities, professional development, educational programming, advocacy and family,” according to the center’s website.

Eagle Mania will have events for all students, from karaoke to Fit Check Friday. The event is slated to take place from Aug. 10 through Aug. 18.