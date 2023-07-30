The building that once served as the lead facility for the C.W. Williams Community Health Center (CWWCHC) at 3333 Wilkinson Boulevard on Charlotte’s west side was originally constructed in 1940.

These days, the center’s headquarters and services have been temporarily relocated to CWWCHC’s additional facility at 5800 Old Pineville Road. While construction of the new building on the Wilkinson property is getting underway, healthcare services will continue as usual at the Old Pineville location.

On July 24, CWWCHC held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate construction of its new $11 million medical facility. The new site will serve as a medical and dental home for patients seeking comprehensive, affordable, quality healthcare.

“We are building upon the vision and dream of high quality healthcare for all that Dr. Charles Warren (C.W.) Williams had when he founded the Center in 1981,” said Debra Weeks, CWWCHC’s CEO. “For more than 42 years, CWWCHC has been a trusted community partner, and we want the community to know that we are not going anywhere. We are deeply committed to ensuring that individuals and families receive the care they deserve in a safe, clean, structurally sound, and aesthetically pleasing facility.”

It was 1981 when the building on Wilkinson was acquired by Dr. Charles Warren Williams, along with other community health activists who sought to provide healthcare for individuals facing financial challenges. Another important historical note of importance, among those involved in the original founding, was the first African-American Mecklenburg County Commissioner, Rowe Motley.

At the time, Williams was on staff at Charlotte Memorial Hospital, which is now part of the Atrium Health system. He had the distinction of being the first African-American surgeon on staff at the hospital there.

The groundbreaking ceremony featured a performance by the Queen City Senior African Drummers, as well as comments from elected officials, board members, and representatives from the construction project team.

Among those on hand who spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony were Pastor Joseph Talley of New Creation Baptist Church, Deborah Weeks, the chief executive officer of CWWHC, NC Affordable Healthcare representative Nassif Majeed, Chris Shank, the president and CEO of the North Carolina community Health Center association and Rodney Gaddy, a board member of CWWHC.

A federally qualified health center, CWWHC has served the community, with an emphasis on minority outreach, for over 42 years.To meet the growing needs of patients and community, they will demolish the 83-year old flagship medical building and construct a new state-of-the-art facility on the same property.

Once erected, the 17,700 square foot building will feature open floor plans with an inviting, light-filled atmosphere that promotes the Patient-Centered Medical Home model.

Integrated services will include primary and preventive medical, dental, pharmacy, and support services in one convenient location to reduce barriers to care and minimize unnecessary emergency department visits.

Additional services will include Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Counseling and Treatment, Women’s Health, Pediatric care, comprehensive HIV services, Traditional Chinese Medicine (acupuncture, acupressure, and herbal therapies), a lactation area, a Food Pantry, a Demonstration Kitchen, and non-emergency patient transportation. For uninsured patients, the health center will offer a sliding fee discount program and health insurance enrollment assistance.

“Many of our patients face cultural, economic and/or geographic challenges to accessing the medical care they and their families need,” explained CWWCHC Board Member, Rodney Gaddy.”The value of having comprehensive, affordable care embedded in our community cannot be underestimated.”

Although no specific date has been announced, the new center is slated for completion and opening in 2024. As mentioned earlier, healthcare services will continue at the 5800 Old Pineville Road location.

For more details or to schedule an appointment, visit their website.