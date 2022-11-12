Within the last 8-10 years, there has been an increased awareness of the transgender community. The increased awareness is due to a number of reasons including (1) famous people“coming out” as transgender including Chaz Bono, Laverne Cox, and Caitlyn Jenner; (2) increased number of TV shows including transgender cast members; (3) increased number of books about the transgender community; (4) increased number of documentaries showing the trials of the transgender journey; and (5) un-fortunately, increased number of stories in the news of transgender murders.

As the awareness has increased, so has persecution and denial of basic human rights to the marginalized transgender community.

Since earliest known records, eunuchs have been known to be present in many cultures, functioning as domestic servants, operators in acts of espionage, guards, government officials, and servants in harems.

Eunuchs are mentioned many times in the Bible including in Isaiah 56:4 where theHebrew word (saris) is used. Even though the Hebrews did not practice castration, eunuchs were common in other cultures featured in the Bible including Egypt, Mesopotamia, Persia, and Rome.

The Apostle Philip, directed by the Holy Spirit, baptized an Ethiopian eunuch as recorded in Acts 8:26-39. That act, by the Apostle Philip, to an individual who was a eunuch at the time of his baptism, clearly says God accepts eunuchs into the Kingdom of God. A eunuchs was the transgender equivalent in the Bible therefore, by the baptism of the Ethiopian eunuch, God is affirming transgender people as members in the Kingdom of God.

Jesus says, in Matthew 19:12, “For there are eunuchs who have been so from birth, and there are eunuchs who have been made eunuchs by men, and there are eunuchs who have been made themselves eunuchs for the sake of the kingdom of heaven. He who is able to receive this, let him receive it.”. This statement byJesus has numerous interpretations but it is most commonly interpreted as be an affirmation of eunuchs being members of God’s Kingdom.

So, for all people who are Christians, the Holy Scripture affirms God’s love for you and God’s acceptance of you just the way you are. Walk proudly as a child of God.

Rev. Dawn Flynn is the pastor for New Life Metropolitan Community Church located in Gastonia, N.C.