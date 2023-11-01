Every November, the LGBTQ+ community honors the lives of transgender people who were murdered throughout the last year. The LGBT Center of Raleigh and other organizations will be participating in a vigil on November 20 to commemorate the losses, as well as honor trans North Carolinians who continue to face discrimination from legislators and fellow residents.

The vigil will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the North Carolina Capitol building at 1 E. Edenton St, Raleigh, with a reception to follow at RUMAH at 415 Hillsborough St.

One of the other organizations participating in the TDoR vigil is Equality N.C. (ENC), the oldest statewide LGBTQ+ advocacy organization in the United States.

According to the ENC website:

“We are a resilient, thriving community of families, business owners, elected officials, and your neighbors. We are in a moment of recognizing the harm we face through misinformation and disinformation thrown our way. We will not back down, we will not be erased. We are here to do more than survive, we will continue to thrive.

“Participate in Transgender Day of Remembrance by attending and/or organizing an event on November 20 to honor transgender people. Engage in learning about transgender, gender nonconforming and intersex people, and the violence affecting the transgender community.”

The NC State LGBTQ Pride Center also recognizes Transgender Awareness week, which takes place leading up to TDoR from November 13 through November 19. Last year, the university’s pride center hosted several events, including memorial installations, a campus-wide vigil and more.

This year, the university is hosting a “Queer Quorum,” where students and faculty members can talk about a wide array of topics. “On a regular, rotating basis, Queer Quorum features a different student dialogue facilitator who chooses the form topic and leads participants in a thought-provoking discussion.”

The event will take place at the Talley Student Union — located at 2610 Cates Ave — in room 5230 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.