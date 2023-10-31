The LGBTQ Center of Durham will host a workshop with the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) for individuals older than 50 years of age. The BACK TO WORK 50+ workshop is meant to help unemployed workers over 50 build the skills and confidence to compete for new jobs. The Back to Work event will take place virtually from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on November 16.

According to the AARP website:

“Being over 50 can make it harder to find a job. If you’ve been out of work for some time, AARP Foundation can provide expert guidance for your job search. Our Back to Work 50+’ program offers progress check-ins, virtual interview tips, and support from career coaches in your community or online. Get back on track with professional job search coaches who understand the challenges job seekers over 50 may face.”

The LGBTQ Center of Durham is one of 12 partners with the AARP Back to Work program. The workshop is free to attend and offers free in-person and online workshops on best practices and strategies to get hired. Participants will receive a workbook for the workshop, help with creating resumes, job interview practice and more.

According to AARP, the program is specifically tailored for people who have moved to a new city to be close to family and need to start a job search from scratch, haven’t worked in a long time but need and want to work, feel stuck in their job search, caregivers who need to work from home so they can care for their spouse, people who were laid off from a job they’ve had for decades and those who work for an hourly wage and need less physically strenuous work.

According to the website, the program has helped job seekers over 50 find employment in all kinds of fields, from customer service and administrative roles, to accounting, IT, healthcare, and human resources positions. The workshop serves AARP members and non-members alike. If you’ve ever wished there was someone who could help you update or refine your job search and interviewing skills, you’ve come to the right place.

Interested participants can register for the Zoom workshop by clicking here.