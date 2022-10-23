Kilolo Kijakazi, the Acting Commissioner of the Social Security Administration (SSA) announced October 19, that the agency now offers people the choice to self-select their sex on their Social Security number (SSN) record. The agency has implemented this policy change and the new option is now available.

“The Social Security Administration’s Equity Action Plan includes a commitment to decrease administrative burdens and ensure people who identify as gender diverse or transgender have options in the Social Security Number card application process,” said Kijakazi. “This new policy allows people to self-select their sex in our records without needing to provide documentation of their sex designation.”

People who update their sex marker in the SSA’s records will need to apply for a replacement Social Security card. They will still need to show a current document to prove their identity, but they will no longer need to provide medical or legal documentation of their sex designation now that the policy change is in place.

The agency will accept the applicant’s self-identified sex designation of either male or female, even if it is different from the sex designation shown on identity documents, such as a passport or North Carolina-issued driver’s license (or any state where the individual shows residence) or identity card. Social Security cards do not include sex markers. Currently, the SSA’s record systems are unable to include a non-binary or unspecified sex designation on any Social Security-related documents.

The agency is exploring possible future policy and systems updates to support a gender neutral designation, in the form of an “X” designation for the Social Security card application process.

