By the time you read this, standard voting registration and early voter registration opportunities – for most people – will have already passed.

Never fear! The opportunity to vote and register on the same day does still exist –and here’s your guide to taking advantage of this easy process.

To register and vote simultaneously, same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of where they live. A voter attests to their eligibility by completing and signing the North Carolina voter registration application (available in English or Spanish). The voter must prove their residence by showing any of the following documents with their current name and address:

North Carolina driver’s license.

Other photo identification issued by a government agency. Any government-issued photo ID is acceptable, provided that the card includes the voter’s current name and address.

A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document showing the voter’s name and address.

A current college/university photo identification card paired with proof of campus habitation. For additional guidance on acceptable proof of residence for college students, visit Registering as a College Student: During Early Voting.

Within two business days of the person’s registration, the county board of elections will verify the registrant’s driver’s license or Social Security number, update the voter registration database, search for possible duplicate registrations, and begin to verify the registrant’s address by mail. The registrant’s ballot will be counted unless the county board of elections determines that he or she is not qualified to vote in accordance with North Carolina law.

If you maintain your residence here in North Carolina but are currently serving in the military or traveling abroad and happen to come across this story, take note of these tips for the Overseas Voter Registration Deadline.

The federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) allows certain voters an expedited means to register and vote by mail-in ballot. If you are a military or overseas voter, the voter registration deadline is 5 p.m. on the day before the election. Learn more at Military and Overseas Voting.

For additional details on voting in North Carolina, visit https://www.ncsbe.gov/