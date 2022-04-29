After Immersive Van Gogh’s record-breaking six month run in Charlotte, one thing is clear — there is no shortage of art buffs in the Queen City. That’s why you’ll be excited to know another interactive exhibit is open in western North Carolina.

Currently on exhibit through July 10, visitors to the Biltmore Estate in Asheville will have the opportunity to experience “Monet & Friends: Light, Life & Color.” The immersive exhibit will explore the works of famed impressionist artist Claude Monet — renowned for his “Water Lilies” painting and widely touted as one of the founding fathers of impressionism.

The exhibit will also feature 17 other impressionist masters including: Camille Pissarro, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Cézanne and Edgar Degas. Visitors can wander through large-scale, interactive projections of impressionist artwork scored to the sounds of musical masters including Claude Debussy, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Jacques Offenbach.

For the first time at Biltmore House, guests will be able to observe two, seldom seen, original Monet landscape paintings from George Vanderbilt’s private collection. The paintings will be displayed in the salon.

The works of Impressionist artists featured in the “Monet & Friends” exhibition blend beautifully with Biltmore Blooms, the estate’s annual springtime celebration, which began April 1. The second in a three-part Legends of Art & Innovation series at the Biltmore, “Monet & Friends: Light, Life & Color” continues through July 10, to be followed by part three: “Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius,” which begins July 14 and continues through Jan. 8, 2023.

Just two hours from Charlotte, Asheville is as much a destination for history buffs and art aficionados as it is for outdoor enthusiasts and craft beer lovers. Ticket prices for “Monet & Friends – Light, Life & Color” start at $91 for adults and include admission to the Biltmore Estate.

This story appears courtesy of our media partner The Charlotte Observer.