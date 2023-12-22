This year saw some historic leaps and bounds for the LGBTQ+ community across the country. It also saw some regressive policies targeting trans and queer youth, and it further showed now more than ever, LGBTQ+ North Carolinians need to stand together and fight for their rights. Qnotes presents a recap of some of the year-defining moments of 2023 — from loss to hope for a better future.

DECEMBER 2022

Drag performer Coti Collins dies

North Carolina entertainer and drag superstar Coti Collins died right before the beginning of the new year. Born as David Lohman on March 27, 1960 in Gallipolis, Ohio, Collins went on to become an exceptionally well-known drag queen in the South, largely because of her impersonation of country superstar Reba McIntire.

During a concert tour McIntire had the opportunity to see Collins in action and the two eventually became good friends.

“When we were coming up with ideas for our 1996 tour, we decided to take David on the road with us to help with the “Fancy” trick in the show,” McIntire posted on Twitter at the time. “He would appear on one end of the stage lip synching to my live vocal and then pyrotechnics would shoot down the length of the stage and I would pop up on the other end in my red dress on a lever that would fly me over the audience. We stayed in contact ever since then.”

Joe Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act

Approximately 3,000 people attended the official signing of the Respect for Marriage Act, which requires all states – even those with state level amendments that bar same-sex marriages – to recognize same-sex marriages performed in states without such amendments and to allow married same-sex couples to interact with the federal government in the same manner as opposite-sex couples.

“This [bill] involved a simple proposition: Who do you love? And will you be loyal with that person you love? It’s not more complicated than that,” President Joe Biden said. “The law recognizes that everyone should have the right to answer those questions for themselves without government interference.”

Bishop Tonyia Rawls retires

Charlotte spiritual leader Bishop Tonyia Rawls retired from her church, Sacred Souls Community Church. For over two decades, Rawls served as a Christian faith Minister for Charlotte’s LGBTQ+ community, and is well known as a national faith leader and social justice activist, who has focused much of her work in the southeast fighting against oppression and discrimination. In addition, she is the founder and executive director of the Freedom Center for Social Justice.

There’s much more in Rawls’ history of contributions to the LGBTQ community – far too much to list here – but it’s clear she’s a woman driven by spiritual inspiration and her caring and concern for humanity.

JANUARY

First generation college student mentorship program helps provide support to queer students

Qnotes’ own Chris Rudisill wrote a feature about Firstly, an organization aiming to help mentor and support marginalized, first generation college students. According to EAB, a college research group formerly known as the Education Advisory Board, first generation students make up nearly a third of U.S. undergraduates and they need more than financial support. Some may not even know they’re first-generation.

“We found that peer to peer learning is really helpful in building that sense of belonging and building a student’s confidence so that later on they engage with more campus resources,” says Firstly Founder Kevin Hu. This is especially important for first gen students Hu said are often existing like him, hiding their socio-economic status and struggling with loneliness. The program isn’t specifically for LGBTQ students, but Hu’s experience plays a major role in his perspective when designing the program. “Just being queer and low income, and Asian, it’s obviously a lot to balance and figure out.”

North Carolina license plate can include queer lingo

North Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV), after more than 20 years, finally made the decision to review their Do Not Issue list of 9,000 or more words and phrases that are not allowed on automobile license plates. When they were finished, more than 200 items had been removed from the state’s prohibited plates list, among them over two dozen related to the LGBTQ community.

“Anything on the ‘Do Not Issue’ list should not include the LGBT community,” said DMV commissioner Wayne Goodwin, in an interview January 13 with Winston-Salem radio station WFDD. “I don’t know how long the terms that relate to the LGBT community were on the list, but with my administration they are coming off.”

FEBRUARY

More bi and gay men can donate blood after new FDA guidance

New Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidance loosened restrictions placed on gay and bisexual men who want to donate blood. Gay and bisexual men under the new policy will be asked to complete a risk assessment form to determine if they would qualify for donation. If a gay or bisexual man hasn’t had anal sex within three months prior to the donation day, they can now donate blood. Prior to this, gay and bisexual men had to abstain from sex in order to donate blood.

North Carolina ranked among the worst states for LGBTQ+ equality

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation and the Equality Federation Institute released their Ninth annual State Equality Index (SEI), which showed North Carolina is most likely to have religious refusal or other anti-LGBTQ laws. The states in the lowest-rated category, High Priority to Achieve Basic Equality, which numbers 23, are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Teresa Davis dies

Teresa L. Davis, former Charlotte LGBTQ Chamber President and Qnotes contributor, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2023, after a long illness. She is survived by her spouse of nearly 24 years, Victoria Eves and her brother Michael Davis, of Atlanta, Georgia.

Teresa had always been very active in the Charlotte Community since her arrival in 2003. She worked on several committees and non-profit Boards, and in 2009, with the help of Victoria and friends, she founded Charlotte’s Reel Out Annual Film Festival.

Anderson Clayton becomes the youngest chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party

In its biannual party leadership elections, the State Executive Committee of the North Carolina Democratic Party ousted its entire leadership bench, electing then 25-year-old Anderson Clayton as the party’s chair. Clayton has since received national attention as the youngest chair of a state political party in the U.S.

MARCH

A tee shirt company served as an example of successful queer entrepreneurship

In 2020, Jared Sizemore left his job as marketing manager at a golf course and country club in Kentucky to join longtime friend Steven Romeo on growing Music City Creative (MCC) as a mix of e-commerce and business-to-business custom merchandising. Now, MCC focuses on ensuring a culture that cultivates the core values of sustainability, community support and social equity, including utilizing an online job board designed to recruit queer workers.

“Small businesses influence every part of the community, right? And so, if we are a voice for a community we have to sometimes take a side, whether we think it is appropriate, or not,” Sizemore explained. “Taking a side that is welcoming to others will honestly help our business. We will find those patrons who agree with us and who want to be involved with the things that we stand for.”

Stephen Smith’s murder case was reopened for further investigation

Stephen Smith, an openly gay teenager, was found dead on a Hampton, South Carolina road in 2015. At the time, his death was ruled a hit-and-run. However, after further investigation, the case was reopened and determined to be a likely homicide. Authorities were investigating anonymous tips pointing to the infamous Murdaugh family and the possible involvement of one or both of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh’s sons – Buster and Paul – in the death of Smith.

Around the time of Smith’s death, purported rumors began to spread that Smith and Buster were in a romantic relationship. While they were classmates at Wade Hampton High School and played on the same baseball team, there hasn’t been any evidence presented to support the relationship’s existence.

North Carolina House passes anti-Critical Race Theory bill

North Carolina House Republicans approved new rules limiting how racism and sexism can be taught through House Bill 187, which had provisions such as teachers not being able to teach material where students may “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress” based on their race or sex.

“This bill does not change what history standards can and cannot be taught,” said Rep. John Torbett, a Gaston County Republican and the bill’s primary sponsor. “It simply prohibits schools from endorsing discriminatory concepts.”

APRIL

Bans on trans youth participating in sports boomed across the country

Across the country and in North Carolina, counties, school boards, and school districts have been enacting laws and policies that prevent trans and gender-fluid children and teens – and in some cases 20-somethings in institutions of higher learning – from taking part in sporting activities. HB 574, which was passed in North Carolina in August, bars trans girls from participating on sports teams that correlate with the gender they identify at both the K-12 and collegiate level.

“We knew that this day would come where we would be standing together filled with anger, rage, determination, all with an unbreakable spirit,” Rebby Kern, who is nonbinary and serves as the Director of Education Policy of EqualityNC, explained. “We will not be silenced — our Pride celebrations are bigger than ever, you will continue to see drag shows and drag story hours all over the state, our students will continue to read banned books … trans youth will continue to assert their identity in safe and supportive ways in schools … We will not be erased. Together, we rise up, and we fight back.”

MAY

New Mecklenburg Democratic Party chair is named

Newly-elected Mecklenburg Democratic Party Chairperson Drew Kromer represents a new era for North Carolina Democrats. At the age of 26, Kromer is one of the many new faces of the state’s Democratic party. QNotes spoke with Kromer about the wide range of challenges the Democratic party faces in our state and how LGBTQ North Carolinians will be impacted by proposed legislation and more.

“I think one of the things that we haven’t done a great job of as the Democratic party, historically, is … helping people understand what’s at stake in some of these elections,” he said. “The more we can improve that messaging and help explain what’s at stake, then more people can understand, ‘okay, this is an issue that I care about.’”

The Plus Collective celebrates 20 years

The Plus Collective: Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s LGBTQ+ Community Fund is managed by Foundation for the Carolinas. Twenty years ago – and in the truest spirit of serving and assisting our own – a group of Charlotte residents “saw the need for prioritized funding for LGBTQ+ non-profits.” This led to the establishment of the Charlotte Lesbian and Gay Fund.

Over time the affirming name was changed, to reflect and embrace the diversity of the community. In 2021 the Charlotte Lesbian and Gay Fund was renamed The Plus Collective (TPC). Frequently described as a Collective Giving Fund, The Plus Collective’s mission of sharing humanity based in love is married to their vision of being “guided by principles [and] inspired by diversity and supported by community.”

JUNE AND JULY

Triangle LGBTQ+ advocates warn against intolerance

Qnotes spoke to LGBTQ+ elected officials and advocates across the Triangle, including former Carrboro mayor Damon Seils and executive director of the LGBT Center of Raleigh Kori Hennessey. Seils said as an openly gay man, he is disappointed in the direction North Carolina is going.

“I’m disappointed and kind of tired – this is not the first legislative session we’ve [had] to fight back attacks on LGBTQ people, including LGBTQ youth,” he said. “I think on a personal level, it feels very stigmatizing. That’s something that all of us, who grew up queer or any other LGBTQ identity, are very familiar with – feeling stigmatized and in many cases bullied, either emotionally or physically.”

South Carolina trans man Jacob Williamson is murdered

The Fourth of July is normally a celebration, but for the loved ones of Jacob Williamson, it was a nightmare turned reality. Wiliamson, who was just 18 and transgender, had plans to go on his first date ever with 25-year-old Joshua Newton to Carowinds, located on the North and South Carolina state line. However, Williamson never came home.

His body was found about 10 miles from the small town of Pageland, South Carolina, in Chesterfield County, where investigators believe Newton — along with an accomplice — attempted to hide evidence of Williamson’s murder.

AUGUST

Charlotte Pride brings 260,000 people to Uptown

Charlotte Pride brought hundreds of thousands of people together to celebrate and spread positivity to the community and each other. Over 260,000 people clad in every color of the rainbow strolled down Tryon Street and through Uptown Charlotte between that Saturday and Sunday. Charlotte Pride Programs & Development Director Meredith Thompson said every year she is amazed how Pride continues to grow and succeed.

“As one of just two staff people working with Charlotte Pride, I am humbled by the year-round efforts of our hard-working board and a team of about 40 volunteers who work tirelessly to make this festival and parade happen,” she offers. “I’m especially grateful for our board president, Riley Murray, who has given two decades of her life to our organization and cares so passionately about creating a memorable and affirming experience for LGBTQ people and their allies, not only for our two-day Pride festival but every day.”

HB2 supporter Dan Bishop announces 2024 bid for Attorney General

Charlotte-based Republican Congressman Dan Bishop announced his candidacy for North Carolina Attorney General August 3. Bishop is widely recognized for authoring the notoriously anti-LGBTQ+ “Bathroom Bill,” also known as House Bill 2 and frequently abbreviated as HB2. The bill was designed to prohibit trans-identifying individuals from using the bathroom that coincides with their gender identity.

As attorney general, Bishop would represent all state government departments, agencies and commissions in legal matters. He would also provide legal opinions to the general assembly, the governor and any other public official when requested. With far right conservative Republicans having gerrymandered their way into almost complete control of the government on a state level, Bishop would likely meet no resistance to his anti-LGBTQ+ legal opinions.

Beyonce stops in Charlotte for her Renaissance World Tour

Bank of America Stadium became the House of Renaissance on Wednesday, August 9 when Beyoncé Knowles-Carter stepped onto the stage for the Charlotte leg of her Renaissance World Tour. Beyoncé dropped her album “Renaissance” last summer, which is heavily inspired by the Black queer experience. It’s been dubbed a “love letter to Black queer dance culture,” infused with house beats, ballroom style music and more.

For most of her career, Beyoncé has been recognized as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community and has been recognized for her advocacy. However, “Renaissance” went beyond traditional advocacy work — it’s one of the only musical projects to pay homage to a part of history that often is overlooked, or completely ignored.

“Renaissance” honors those who paved the way for LGBTQ+ folks today: trailblazers who were on the front lines fighting for equality for all. It also looks to a future where we all can be free to be our true, authentic selves without fear of persecution or dehumanization. While the concept of the album isn’t radical by any means, its message resonated with fans, especially her LGBTQ+ audience.

N.C. House Democratic leader Robert Reives speaks to Qnotes in exclusive interview

House minority leader Robert Reives II (D-Dist. 54) has spent the last few months working and rallying fellow Democrats to combat the Republican super majority’s efforts, but after the passage of House Bill 808, House Bill 574 and Senate Bill 49, many LGBTQ+ residents are feeling helpless and afraid.

Qnotes met with Reives on August 16, before the historic vote to talk about what the next steps are and what Democrats need to do to break the supermajority.

“One of the great blessings I’ve had is being able to openly love the person that I love, and I want that feeling for everybody because nothing stabilizes a community [more] than people being able to be the best versions of themselves,” he said. “I will strive from a personal standpoint, whether I’m elected or not elected, whatever it is, to continue to make us a better society in that sense.”

SEPTEMBER

The battle for Union County Pride

Monroe resident Cristal Robinson and other LGBTQ+ residents and allies came together last year to create Union County Pride, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization aiming to “support the youth and young adults of Union County with all sexual orientation and gender identities,” according to its website.

However, planning Union County Pride has proven to be a battle, often against the city or county government, according to Robinson. Last year the group faced backlash from some residents, local churches, elected officials and even the county manager at the time. Despite the challenges Union County Pride has faced, Robinson said they will have Pride, even if the city governments don’t want to.

“This is one of the only spaces here where people can truly be themselves,” they said. “We are going to continue to fight to have these spaces for our queer neighbors and kids, no matter what it takes.”

Charlotte-based organizations help local LGBTQ+ students

PFLAG Charlotte uses four locations in its surrounding communities to reach out to families, queer folks and anyone interested in learning how to be a supportive ally to LGBTQ+ people. Their work, however, may have to shift in its approach after the passage of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in North Carolina. One of the new laws, which has been dubbed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” prohibits the instruction of LGBTQ+ history and issues in grades Kindergarten through four and forces teachers to “out ” students who divulge their sexuality or gender identity.

With PFLAG Charlotte and other advocacy groups’ initiatives tied closely to supporting queer students in their local school systems, it’s important to understand the fear in North Carolina’s queer community, which is evident through the conversations PFLAG Charlotte’s Executive Director Karen Graci has had with caregivers and teachers. Some have said they are thinking about moving from their homes to find a place where they can feel safe and supported.

“It’s unbelievable that this is happening, but we can let them know how much they are loved and supported by people in their communities,” Graci says. “Let’s talk about how you assert your LGBTQ+ students. If you’ve been thinking about coming to a peer support meeting, now it’s more important than ever. If you’ve been thinking about wanting to learn more, please come, to navigate your journey.”

OCTOBER

2023 marks 25 years since Matthew Shepard’s murder

October 12 marked the 25th anniversary of the death of Matthew Shepard, a young gay man who was found badly beaten and tied to a fence in Laramie, Wyoming, on October 7, 1998. Chris Rudisill and executive director of PFLAG Charlotte Karen Graci reflected on Shepard’s death, and what his memory and legacy mean for our community.

“I will be 47 years old this November – a life that I feel has so far been well spent,” Rudisill wrote. “Shadowed by a life taken, I often wonder what Matt’s life would have been like. His legacy has challenged and inspired millions.”

“I’m thankful for The Matthew Shepard Foundation and its wide-ranging efforts to Erase Hate,” Graci wrote. “Hate is violence and bullying against LGBTQ+ individuals. Hate is prohibiting medically necessary healthcare. Hate is banning LGBTQ+ themed books. Hate is the recent legislation in North Carolina that directly targets LGBTQ+ people, families, affirming schools, and healthcare providers.”

Charleston African-American Museum opens its doors

“[Two years ago] my partner and I planned a trip to Charleston, South Carolina … what I wasn’t prepared for however, was the impact the area’s historical legacy would have on me,” Qnotes’ writer L’Monique King wrote in reference to her first trip to the South Carolina city. “The lasting impression left on my psyche and soul was so triggering, angst filled and a lot to digest.

“Only recalling the pain of what it feels like, what it must have felt like for my ancestors to be antagonized, insulted and oppressed for nothing more than the skin you’re in. That feeling, buoyed by historical pain and trauma, left me vowing to never return. Or so I thought at the time.”

King returned to the city earlier this year to explore the new International African American Museum (IAAM).

“As it turns out, I made the right decision in facing my fears about being immersed within a tumultuous past. Before it was all over, I traded in feelings of sadness and anger, embracing the inspiration and new knowledge gained from my museum visit and the resilience of a people it reified.”

NOVEMBER

Scorpio closes and is displayed by local megachurch

Within days of being listed as the longest running nightclub in a Qnotes story recognizing historic gay bars in North and South Carolina, Charlotte’s Scorpio (located on Freedom Drive in West Charlotte) announced they would be closing, with plans to reopen in the near future.

Following that disclosure came another dubious announcement: the controversial evangelical mega worship franchise known as Elevation Church announced they would occupy the property and Scorpio was informed they had to vacate the premises.

The closing of a historic LGBTQ+ gathering place like Scorpio has been a huge loss for Charlotte. The fact that an entity such as Elevation, seemingly masquerading as a center of welcoming and love, which reportedly holds such contempt for the LGBTQ+ community and will erase part of that history, suggests the move is rooted in some sort of ulterior motive.

DECEMBER

Kendra Johnson leaves Equality NC

Over five years after moving to North Carolina to join Equality NC (ENC) as its executive director, Kendra Johnson announced her departure from the organization, which will be effective at the end of December.

During her time at ENC, Johnson oversaw the expansion of the organization from the diversifying of ENC staff to the physical expansions to western and eastern North Carolina. ENC has also served a crucial role in advocating for LGBTQ+ North Carolinians, including, but not limited to, demonstrations at the North Carolina General Assembly to protest anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, showing up at community events at booths or handing out information and more.