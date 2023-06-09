Rainbow Rodeo: A Pride Burlesque

Event by the Vixen Show

Location: Ruby Deluxe, 415 S. Salisbury Street, Raleigh

Friday, June 9, 2023, Doors open at 8:00 p.m., Show starts at 9:00 p.m.

Saddle up for this sexy showdown as The Vixen Show returns for a rowdy good time of queer burlesque performances for their biggest pride show yet. Tickets start at $15 and benefit Equality NC Foundation.

Soft Serve Ice Cream Social

Location: Videri Chocolate Factory, 327 West Davie Street, Suite 100, Raleigh

Saturday, June 10, 2023, 3:00-6:00 p.m.

The Raleigh-based company is also donating $1 from each of their pride month bars to the LGBT Center of Raleigh and Raleigh Pride.

Flood District Album Release Show and Afterparty

Location: Ruby Deluxe, 415 S. Salisbury Street, Raleigh

Saturday, June 10, 2023, Doors open at 7:00 p.m., Show starts at 8:00 p.m.

Flood District performs a wide range of tracks from their debut LP, “Eden to Carry,” sure to please fans of 80’s pop, j-rock, new wave, or any music that sounds dark, pretty and melancholy. Durham hip-hop artist Kamus Leonardo opens the show and DJ Allisonwwwonderland provides the sounds for the afterparty.

Safe Word

Location: The Wicked Witch, 416 W. South Street, Raleigh

Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, 2023

This month queer, kink, play party includes a special performance by Hysteria Cole and “kinky burlesque” by Les Bimbos.

Drag Brunch

Location: Ruby Deluxe, 415 S. Salisbury Street, Raleigh

Sunday, June 11, 2023, Doors open at 1 p.m., Show starts at 2:00 p.m

Ruby Deluxe Drag Brunch happens every Sunday. Food is provided by a rotating list of local food trucks. Tickets are $10 per person and tables for groups are available.

Space for Queer Joy Panel Discussion

Location: Junction West, 310 S. West Street, Raleigh

Thursday, June 15, 2023, Doors open at 6:00 p.m., Panel discussion begins at 6:45 p.m.

Join Raleigh Pride and panelists Breniecia Reuben, Daniel Thomas, Luis Vallespi, Marsha Mellows and Miss B. Haven for a conversation about the history of queer nightlife spaces in Raleigh. Hear from local DJs and event producers on why these spaces need to be preserved.

Kiki with the Queens, Pride Edition

Location: House of Art, 306 E. Hargett Street, Raleigh

Friday, June 16, 2023

Hosted by local rapper Lil’ Glitter Kiki with the Queens features performances by Marisa Kenning and other local drag artists. Free to attend.

Pride Market and Drag Show

Location: 620 W. South Street, Raleigh

Saturday, June 17, 2023

Co-hosted by Urban Pothos and Hartwell, this event consists of an outdoor makers market and indoor drag performances. Proceeds from the drag show benefit the LGBT Center of Raleigh.

Raleigh Pride Bar Crawl

Location: throughout Raleigh

Saturday, June 17, 2023

Participating venues include Whiskey Rose, Dogwood Bar, Alchemy Nightclub,

Cornerstone Tavern, Halcyon Nightclub, Split Nightclub and Milk Bar Raleigh.

Information and Tickets: barcrawllive.com/crawls/2023-raleigh-north-carolina-pride-

bar-crawl

The Body Party presents: Attack of the Glamazons

Location: Ruby Deluxe, 415 S. Salisbury Street, Raleigh

Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18, 2023

A monthly showcase of Black and Brown performers highlighting local drag talent and curated by Alex Thee Rabbit. This party is the Official Drag Show for the 2023 Pride Bar Crawl, presented by Crawl with Us and the LGBT Center of Raleigh. Crawlers with official pride passes get into the event for free. 20% of all event proceeds benefit the LGBT Center of Raleigh.

Reimagining Blackness: How arts and creatives celebrate and expand our cultural understanding of Black identity

Location: Artspace, 201 E. Davie Street,Raleigh

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Join curator and choreographer Duane Cyrus for a moderated conversation with guest panelists from multiple art backgrounds as they discuss various ways that Blackness, and Black masculinity in particular, is being reinvented in a positive light through the creative arts. Free to attend.

Pride Yoga

Location: Junction West, 310 S. West Street, Suite 110, Raleigh, NC 27603

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Beginner-level yoga class led by Graze Izzo. Proceeds benefit The Trevor Project.

PRIDEFEST 2023 and Goodbye Hillsborough St Dance Party

Location: The Green Monkey, 1217 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh

Friday, June 23, 2023, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Celebrate Pride at this kick-off party to the last 30 days for The Green Monkey on Hillsborough Street.

Out! Raleigh Pride Festival

Location: Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh

Friday, June 24, 2023, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Out! Raleigh Pride returns in person for its 11th year with an inclusive and family-

friendly, action-packed event offering live entertainment, local vendors, artists, food,a KidsZone, and beer garden. Free to attend.

Les Celebrate Pride

Location: The Haymaker, 555 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Hosted by Girls Club NC, this event will transport you to a secret oasis with cock-

tails, live music and an intimate space to embrace each other and form community

bonds. A percentage of the bar proceeds will be donated to the LGBT Center of

Raleigh.

Sizzling with Pride by Girls Club NC

Location: House of Art, 306 E. Hargett Street, Raleigh

Sunday, June 25, 2023

This all-inclusive Pride finale event features food curated by Food Network’s Chopped champion, Eric Marshall, drag performances, drink specials and two in-house DJs.

A Queer Centric Comedy Showcase

Location: Watts & Ward, 200 South Blount Street, Raleigh

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

In honor of Pride, The Kulture Enthusiasts in association with Watts & Ward is producing a queer-centric comedy showcase to shine light on queer comedians from North Carolina.

Find more events at raleighpridenc.com/pride-events or lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.