Wesley Thompson is pretty much a fixture in the Charlotte metro area. For decades, Thompson has left his mark on communities with his clinical presentations, medical research, commitment to so many committees and boards they’re too numerous to list here. His history of affirming and compassionate health care for those who are often underserved and neglected is unparalleled.

Originally from the China Grove area of Rowan County, Thompson has called Charlotte home since the summer of 1997. His resume is so extensive it’s seven pages long and still doesn’t capture all that he’s done and contributed to our community.

From his townhouse in Charlotte’s Cotswold area, Thompson shared a number of thoughts during our interview. His husband Trey listened in nearby while sunlight filtered through plantation shutters and autumn trees outside their breakfast room.

Wes, as most know him by, was quick witted and emotional, as he candidly answered our questions and welcomed us into his personal life.

L’Monique King: Knowing your reputation of caring for the LGBTQ community, how do you personally identify?

Wesley Thompson: As a happily married gay man.

LMK: When did you know that you were gay?

WT: It started sometime around when I was six or seven. I just didn’t have the same interest as other boys. I remember my mom wanting to buy me some school clothes and taking me to Belk [department store]. There was a salesperson there, and I just couldn’t stop staring at him. I realized later I was crushing on him. I really didn’t begin to realize I was gay until somewhere around 11 or 12 but it took me until I was about 30 and in therapy to accept myself and stop the self-loathing that’s so present in our community.

LMK: How long have you and Trey been together?

WT: On November 18th it will be 37 years.

LMK: What’s the secret to your longevity?

WT: It’s a couple of things and usually lots of therapy. It’s knowing that each of you is going to change and being willing to roll with the changes.

LMK: Great advice. So let’s switch gears and talk a little about your career. How long have you been a Physician Assistant with Amity Medical Group?

WT: Since 2015. Amina and I founded [in] 2015 and opened in June 2015. I retired from patient care in February 2023.

LMK: What prompted you to get into medicine?

WT: I was fascinated with my pediatrician, all of his medical equipment used during exams. At five I told my mother that I was going to be a doctor like Dr. Carson. And that was it. I never changed my mind.

LMK: Knowing that you take support and advocate for inclusive and affirming medical care, can you explain why you think it’s important?

WT: Inclusive medical care – which I sometimes refer to as Whole-listic as in the whole person; mind, body and spirit should always be taken into account. Care is so much more than lab tests. It’s about who a person is and their spirit as well. All of that is important to practice good medicine.

LMK: Of your many efforts in health equity, you serve as Co-chair for Mecklenburg County’s Getting to Zero monthly meetings. The initiative’s primary goal is to end the epidemic of HIV by 2030. Do you think that’s realistic or even possible?

WT: I think it’s a wonderful goal to work towards, but I see several challenges in our ability to make that happen. But I hope I’m wrong and that we do achieve it. The magic word for me is always communication. We have to make sure we communicate those goals with priority communities. We also need to make sure care is accessible – so I’m a fan of mobile clinics. In many other areas of the country, they are used with great success. The HIV population that is most challenged are not only rural residents but right here [locally] in what I would call the health care deserts, [meaning] transportation and the means to get to appointments are lacking.

LMK: What’s the best thing about being a clinician for you?

WT: It starts from the moment I step into the room with a patient, sit on a stool and make a connection. It’s years of making connections and a sense of community. Being able to help people live better, healthier lives and provide answers. It almost makes me emotional. There’s nothing better.

LMK: Doogie Howser, Marcus Welby or Miranda Bailey of Grey’s Anatomy. Who is your favorite fictitious doctor?

WT: It would have to be Marcus Welby – I didn’t watch the other two shows <laughing> but I remember Welby. He had a distinguished way about him that I aspire to have.

LMK: Most realistic TV medical show?

WT: House. Because there were real world problems for the medical providers. They were not the perfect creatures TV generally portrays. However, my absolute favorite, you didn’t mention – Dr. McCoy from Star Trek. People call him Bones.

LMK: What’s the dumbest thing you’ve ever done?

WT: Gosh, there are so many <chuckling> I’ve got to think of which one to choose. The one that comes to mind; the first time I went to Australia. My sister has lived there for 30 years. We went to a wine valley, had only been there a day and still jet lagged. They over served us a bit. I got up from the table, walked over to their hat rack, where there was a really big, pink (Easter Sunday looking) hat hanging there. It belonged to the owner’s wife. I put it on and styled and profiled in really silly ways. I got in trouble and had to put the hat back very quickly. The owner wasn’t happy with me at all. <Raucous laughter>

LMK: How about your proudest moment? What would you say that is?

WT: I think my proudest moment is in 2006. Trey and I flew to British Columbia so we could get married. At the time it was the only place where you could get a license and get married the same day. That was November 18, 2006 at exactly 7 p.m. which is the exact day and time we met in 1986. The music playing was from the first concert we ever attended “George Winston.” We toasted with the first champagne we’d ever had together. It was absolutely magical.

<Reflective pause> Another, proud moment was finding out I have a biological daughter in November 2014. We laugh the same, talk the same, look the same and have similar spiritual views. It’s just uncanny. It’s almost as if I raised her. We discovered each other on 23andMe.com – the relationship grew so much so that we flew to Seoul, South Korea for her wedding in 2018. In 2021 she gave me my first grandchild.

LMK: Soooo, umm – we’ve just got to know, what circumstances led to you having a child you were unaware of?

WT: I couldn’t afford Duke [where I received my Master’s in Health and Physician Assistant Degree]. At the time the fertility clinic paid you for donations. I knew that there were four successful pregnancies from my 62 donations. I later joined the [genealogy] website because I was just curious about my own heritage [and we that’s how we found each other].

LMK: Your life, both personal and professional, has been so full. Now that you’ve retired from Amity, what’s next for you?

WT: I retired from patient care for health reasons. I had to slow down and couldn’t keep up with the 80 hour pace I was keeping. So now I’m consulting, lecturing and doing community research. I think I will always be busy doing something in healthcare, maybe just a little slower. In March, I took a mission trip to Kenya. It was quite eye opening. Who knows, there’s a possibility that I may provide education there in some way. Either in person or virtually or a combination of the two.

LMK: An 80-hour work week sounds taxing. If you watch movies during your infrequent down-time, what movie could you watch over and over again?

WT: That’s easy. “Auntie Mame” with Rosalind Russell. Has to be the Rosalind Russell version. I watch it every year. It’s a Thanksgiving tradition. She plays a hilarious woman who lost her rich lifestyle and ended up raising and educating her nephew.

LMK: If you could live your life all over again and return reincarnated, what or who would you return as?

WT: Oh, my answer to that is so boring. I’d come back as myself, a better version of me.

LMK: Before we let you go, would you share a little wisdom or words of advice for upcoming and/or current medical professionals?

WT: It’s the hardest and most rewarding thing you’ll ever do. Stick with it, don’t give up, it’s so worth it.