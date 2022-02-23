Charlotte top-forty radio station HITS 96.1, part of the national iHeartMedia Company, announced February 17 on-air personalities Miguel Fuller and Holly O’ Connor are coming to the HITS 96.1 morning airwaves with the debut of a new show, “Miguel & Holly,” effective March 7. “Miguel & Holly” will broadcast weekdays from 6-10 a.m.

Fuller and O’Connor are well-known for their fondness of local content and sharing a natural chemistry that delivers a fun and interactive morning show.

“Holly and I are absolutely honored to join the iHeartRadio family as we’ve always admired the company’s cutting-edge approach in keeping listeners and advertisers connected,” says Fuller. “I am so thankful that [we] get to continue to work together and host a morning show that will bring new, fun and genuine energy to The Queen City every morning!”

In an email to Qnotes, out and proud Fuller expressed his enthusiasm about the move to Charlotte. “[I’m] so excited to get to Charlotte and help shine a spotlight on the community like we did in Tampa Bay,” he said, referring to his successful stint as an openly gay on-air personality in Florida.

O’Connor is equally enthusiastic about the gig with Fuller in a city they both share history with.

“Miguel and I met for the first time at a radio conference in Charlotte back in 2008,” O’Connor recalls. “We’ve come full circle and will now work together in the city where it all began. Words can’t describe how excited we are to get started at our new home. We are so grateful to the entire iHeartMedia senior leadership team for this opportunity.”

“It is evident that Miguel and Holly strive to be the best every day,” says Dave Carwile, President for iHeartMedia Charlotte. “I am confident that they will quickly engage with a sensational morning show and build strong relationships with our listeners and the local advertising community in Charlotte and the Carolinas.”

In a 2018 interview with the Tampa Bay Business Journal (TBBJ) Fuller talked about his experiences as a gay man and community advocate, while working as a morning show co-host at a local radio station with O’Connor.

“I worked with the local gay and lesbian club to get them to advertise on the radio, which was the first time that had taken place in the Panhandle,” he said in the interview. “I also mentored gay and lesbian high school students.”

During his time in Florida he was chosen to be 2016 Grand Marshal for St. Pete Pride. Local publication Tampa Bay Watermark voted him as the area’s favorite local radio personality; and he was among a group of key community members that helped select the new executive director of St. Pete Pride.

It is clear Fuller takes pride with what he was able to accomplish through his role in radio there, as well as being comfortable and strong with his identity.

“By involving other radio stations … I was able to have deep, meaningful conversations with different demographics of listeners about the LGBTQ+ community in Tampa Bay,” he told TBBJ. “[And] it has been a true honor through the years to receive messages from kids … in school telling me they were able to come out to their parents because [they] listened to me and had become more accepting of gays and lesbians.”

With Charlotte and HITS 96.1 as his new home comes an extra-added benefit he’s personally quite pleased with.

“Our station is a sponsor of [Charlotte] Pride,” he explains. “So I’m excited to get involved and see how I can help.”