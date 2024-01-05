The first weeks of December marked the filing period for those interested in running for office in North Carolina for the 2024 election. Several LGBTQ+ people made their way to their local Board of Elections office to sign up for local and statewide races.

QNotes has compiled a list of the LGBTQ+ candidates who’ve announced their campaigns for office in 2024. This story will continue to be updated online as more candidates make their announcements. If we missed anyone, please email information to taylorheeden@qnotescarolinas.com.

Allison Dahle – N.C. House, District 11

Allison Dahle

Allison Dahle is a Raleigh native who is currently serving in House District 11 in the North Carolina General Assembly. She filed to run for re-election the first day of candidate filing on Dec. 4.

Dahle has co-sponsored at least six bills since her time in office, including HB 605 (Voters Right to Know Act), HB 1169 (Bipartisan Elections Act of 2020), HB 180 (Designate Overdose Awareness Day) and more. She has also served on various legislative committees, including the Elections and Ethics Law committee as Vice Chair, Joint Legislative Administrative Procedure Oversight Committee, Ethics Committee and more.

Cecil Brockman

Cecil Brockman — N.C. House, District 60

Cecil Brockman is a state house representative from High Point, representing the 60th House District. He has filed for reelection and is facing a contested primary against former High Point NAACP President Jane Addams.

Brockman has served as District 60’s representative since he was first elected in 2015. He serves on several committees, including the Appropriations Committee, Appropriations on Education Committee, Education – K-12 Committee as Vice Chair, Energy and Public Utilities Committee, Environment Committee, Health Committee and House Redistricting Committee.

Deb Butler — N.C. House, District 18

Deb Butler filed to run for re-election in her home district in New Hanover County, according to reporting from Port City Daily.

Deb Butler

“I am a very strong advocate for workforce housing, fair wages, a cleaner and healthier natural environment, Medicaid expansion, and stellar schools for every N.C. child,” Butler said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing my service for this community and all of North Carolina.”

Butler was originally appointed to her seat in 2017 by newly elected Gov. Roy Cooper, and she has been able to maintain her seat since. Some of the main issues Butler wants to continue to address if reelected are public education, fighting climate change and advocating for human rights.

Lisa Grafstein — N.C. Senate, District 13

Lisa Grafstein filed to run for re-election in the redrawn Senate District 13, where she has served since her appointment earlier this year. Grafstein has consistently opposed Republican efforts to implement abortion restrictions and anti-LGBTQ+ policies. She is also the only openly LGBTQ+ member of the Senate.

Lisa Grafstein

Grafstein was the subject of controversy after she moved out of her current district to reside in the newly drawn District 13 in order to be able to file for reelection. The North Carolina State Constitution states senators at the time of election must live in the district for one year immediately preceding their election. It doesn’t bar senators from moving to their redrawn district if new maps are implemented. It does state that in order for Grafstein to qualify for her new district next year, she has to move there at least a year prior, which explains the move to her new home in southern Wake County.

Vernetta Alston — N.C. House, District 29

Rep. Vernetta Alston filed for reelection for her seat as the representative for House District 29 on Dec. 4. She and her wife Courtney are raising their two kids, Reese and Davis, in Durham.

Vernetta Alston

Gov. Cooper appointed Alston, who previously served as a member of the Durham City Council, in 2020 after the death of late representative MaryAnn Black. Alston’s priorities since taking office include statewide affordable housing research, transportation planning, gun violence intervention, advocating for the incarcerated and more.

Some of her legislative accomplishments include the passage of HB 387 (Flexibility in Filing Vacancies in Durham), HB 378 (Reduce Speed Limits in Durham), and HB 232 (Legislative Research Commission Affordable Housing Study). Other accomplishments to be noted are her work with Gov. Cooper to recognize Gender Expansive Parents’ Day, secured funds for local hospital-based violence intervention programs and secured funds to install air conditioning in all North Carolina prison housing units. ::