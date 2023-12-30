An anonymously dropped envelope was found on the front counter of White Rabbit Books on Friday, December 15.

The office of Qnotes shares the same single story building with the White Rabbit retail store at the corner of Central Avenue and Louise Avenue, just on the edge of the Plaza-Midwood neighborhood. At some point the store’s clerk on duty had stepped away briefly, leaving no one to address who the courier might have been or provide any description.

Inside the manila mailer: a collection of documents that included email exchanges, excel spreadsheets of financial activity and two legal documents.

Copies of emails included contained names of board members for Campus Pride, attorney Lee Robertson and Campus Pride CEO and one of the original founders, Shane Windmeyer, also known in Charlotte and throughout the southeast as drag performer Buff Faye.

According to the text in the copied emails, Windmeyer readily admitted he had made a number of bookkeeping errors in 2023 and was requesting help from his current board of directors, most all recently appointed, to rectify the situation.

“I became aware of mistakes I made in the 2023 expenditures a couple of weeks ago,” Windmeyer wrote in an email dated November 17. “November 3/4 roughly. This first started with CashApp transactions in August that continued until the end of October. I then identified further mistakes I made in error with Zelle and PayPal that I had rendered. I would like to ask to meet with the BOD to discuss the following that I outlined below further so you can consider the best actions.”

In the outline that followed, Windmeyer explained his discovery of the errors and his inability to maintain a committed system of accounting and bookkeeping, as well as staff to handle such actions he felt he was ill-equipped to keep in order. His lack of skills with finance and use of the aforementioned cash transfer apps, he maintained, along with health issues he was facing, all contributed to his improper use of and documentation of funding.

According to included out-of-court settlement documents prepared by Robertson and agreed upon by Campus Pride board of directors and Windmeyer, the terminated CEO of Campus Pride agreed to repay a sum of $100,000 to the organization for his misuse of Campus Pride funds.

That’s a generalized outline of what the documents contain and how they came to be in our hands.

Campus Pride Board President Candis Cox agreed to speak with Qnotes, although the responses she offered were limited by the constraints of the previously prepared agreement. When asked if Windmeyer had been terminated and if the documents left at Qnotes were, in fact, authentic, her reply was simple and direct: “Yes,” Cox said.

A particularly unsettling point made in the documentation refers to the settlement amount in question, which asserts that $100,000 is adequate compensation, given that investigation into the possibility of additional misuse of funds could be “too costly.”

Former Campus Pride CEO Shane Windmeyer and his alter ego, drag performer Buff Faye. | Facebook

In a document titled Employment Termination Agreement, section 4. Admissions of Liability, part a. Misappropriation of Campus Pride’s Resources Windmeyer signed off on and agreed to the following statement:

Windmeyer admits that, in 2023 during the course of his employment with Campus Pride, he misappropriated Campus Pride’s financial resources. Windmeyer admits that he did so through a variety of methods, including by using Campus Pride’s credit cards and cash to pay for numerous unauthorized personal expenses, including but not limited to, personal travel, drag pageants and other personal expenses. Windmeyer acknowledges and admits that during his employment with campus Pride he misappropriated substantially more than $100,000, but that calculating the actual amount misappropriated by Windmeyer would be timely and expensive. As a result, Campus Pride and Windmeyer agree that Windmeyer shall be liable for misappropriation of $100,000. Windmeyer acknowledges that such a misappropriation is a violation of his duties and obligations to Campus Pride.

Consider the following from the Campus Pride website:

“Founded in the Fall of 2001 and launched a year later in October of 2002, Campus Pride started as an online community and resource clearinghouse under the name Campus PrideNet. The original partners were M. Chad Wilson, Sarah E. Holmes & Shane L. Windmeyer. In 2006, Windmeyer expanded the organization’s outreach efforts and became the 501c3 educational non-profit organization known as Campus Pride.”

For all intents and purposes, Windmeyer has been involved with Campus Pride for over 20 years, taking the lead to turn the organization into a non-profit five years after it was established.

Obviously, questions remain that are significant. Given Windmeyer’s long-term involvement with the organization, admission of inability to properly expend finances and lack of organizational accountability and documentation, why was the amount of $100,000 settled upon as being adequate? With no research into previous years’ activities, essentially dating back to the beginning of the 21st century, and especially when taking into consideration Windmeyer’s own admission in a settlement document of liability in which he “acknowledges and admits that during his employment with Campus Pride he misappropriated substantially more than $100,000” why was this not handed over to state and/or federal authorities?

Cox’s response: “I cannot comment on that.”

What will be done with the $100,000 once it is paid in total? Without Shane Windmeyer and only a fragmentary revolving door board of directors and a small staff, what will become of the organization and the staff that remains?

Cox confirmed that the two remaining employees would be paid. As for the future of Campus Pride, she offered, “It will continue. The organization is assessing its needs and how to move forward.”

Embezzlement and corruption in financial corporations and nonprofits is far from uncommon and has reportedly been swept under the carpet on multiple occasions for non-profits in the LGBTQ+ community. This particular incident, however, is the first such case in the LGBTQ+ community that an individual, or individuals, apparently deemed the amount of fraud so egregious they made the decision to leak the information to the press.

When Cox was asked why criminal charges were not being filed against Windmeyer and whether or not he had paid any portion of the $100,000, she offered tersely: “I am not able to comment on any internal employment matters. As of today, all of the requirements of the contract have been met.”

Several attempts were made to contact Windmeyer for comment through multiple phone numbers, but all calls went unanswered.