There’s no other way to put it: the last few years have been long, difficult, and painful for our communities. As we approach the Midterm Elections, we know that so many of us are burnt out and tired. But despite our collective exhaustion, anti-equality forces have been hard at work across this country and we need you in this fight to help protect the most vulnerable North Carolinians as we approach one of the most important elections in this state’s recent history.

We’re in the midst of a moment of backlash, where the strides we’ve made to advance our rights are being met with blatant attacks on our livelihood and survival. This year, we’ve seen an influx of legislation and policy targeting LGBTQ+ folks, Black and Brown folks, and other individuals marginalized by power and privilege at an entirely new level.

On the national stage, we’ve seen state-sponsored attacks on gender-affirming care in Florida, including banning this essential resource for recipients of Medicaid. In Texas, we’ve seen heinous CPS investigations of parents of trans youth. Nationwide, we’ve seen bans on teaching “critical race theory,” weaponizing the discourse around an honest accounting of American history in schools. And, of course in June, we saw the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, with Sen. Lindsey Graham proposing a national abortion ban after 15 weeks, creating massive barriers to the right to bodily autonomy.

In North Carolina, we’ve seen this harm intensified and concentrated all across our state. In Union County, elected officials have attacked Pride celebrations, a core aspect of the LGBTQ community’s tradition of gathering together. Rep. Dan Bishop, infamous for passing HB2, sent out messages denouncing a local drag queen story hour, prompting the Monroe Town Council to pass a resolution calling for Union County Pride to ban people under 18 from attending Pride.

Meanwhile, in the NC General Assembly, we’re currently just a few seats away from a veto-proof supermajority of anti-equality forces gaining power – which means that losing just a few seats could weaken the strength of Gov. Cooper’s veto pen. In that scenario, bills targeting undocumented immigrants, the right to protest, abortion, and honest teaching in schools face a much easier path to becoming law. And bills which have explicitly targeted our LGBTQ+ community, like this year’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill and last year’s bills attacking trans youth, could return.

All of that is to say – we know the events of the past few years have left us all exhausted but the groups and individuals who are committed to legislating us out of existence are fighting harder than ever. And we need you in this election with us to push back through the power of the ballot.

You can get involved in several ways:

Are you registered to vote? Voting is one of the most powerful ways to make your voice heard in the political arena. You can check out our list of endorsed candidates here https://bit.ly/3CEv0z4 and get registered here. https://bit.ly/3yq4GGw

Equality NC hosts weekly training sessions for potential volunteers. If you’ve never phone-banked or knocked on doors, we’ll give you the tools and resources to feel comfortable with the process. You can register for these virtual trainings on Tuesdays and on Wednesdays.

We’re also hosting weekly phone banks for our endorsed candidates! Phone banking is an easy, tangible way to support our pro-equality leaders. Phone banks will be held in person in the Charlotte and Raleigh areas. Sign up here. https://bit.ly/3ec6dt1

We’re knocking on doors with a weekly canvass! Every Saturday, we’re out in the community speaking to voters about why we need to vote for candidates who will advocate for racial and social justice. We’ll be knocking on doors in the Charlotte and Raleigh areas. Sign up here. https://bit.ly/3SLSRma

Don’t have time to canvas or phone bank? You can support our endorsed candidates through donations. You can donate here https://bit.ly/3T6YUBq, or join us for several upcoming fundraisers.

Stay tuned to your email and our social media channels, as we connect with you about upcoming events and opportunities to support our candidates.

No matter what you choose to do to get involved, we hope you work in partnership with us to help elect these crucial pro-equality candidates who can be our champions at the North Carolina General Assembly.

The 2022 Midterms are shaping up to be the fight of our lifetimes –will you join us in the fight for a more just and equitable North Carolina?