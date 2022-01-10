Despite the increasing numbers of Omicron Variant COVID-19 rates across the country, Centaur Motorcycle Club, the organizers of the 2022 Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend (MAL) have voted to move forward with the annual event January 14-17

Although the event is taking place, attendees will have to abide by certain COVID-19 safety protocols. The District of Columbia has a vaccine and mask mandate in place and organizers will be asking everyone to show proof of vaccination before you can enter the hotel.

Currently, the CDC defines fully vaccinated as receiving a 2-dose series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Paper and digital copies of your proof of vaccination will be accepted, however, please note that if hotel security has reason to believe a vaccination card has been altered or is not authentic, you may be denied entry into the Hyatt Regency.



The mask mandate for the District of Columbia states that masks must be worn indoors unless actively eating or drinking. Organizers have added the following restrictions to this mandate:

Masks must be worn whenever indoors and standing in line.

Masks must be worn whenever using the elevators.

A puppy hood to is not considered a face mask.

Masks must be worn when buying drink tickets for ordering a beverage.

Masks will be required in exhibit spaces.

There will be a designated eating and drinking area. No food or drink will be allowed outside those designated areas.

Failure to comply can result in being removed from the premises.



These new protocols may result in extended wait times throughout the day. Please be patient and remember organizers are doing their best to accommodate guests with the mandates in place. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the hotel, and guests are encouraged to use them throughout their stay.



By choosing to attend MAL 2022 guests are agreeing to abide by all safety protocols put into place by all parties involved and to accept personal responsibility for their actions, indemnifying the Centaur Motorcycle Club, its members, the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill and any event partners against any and all claims, liabilities, causes of action and expenses that may result in personal injury, sickness or death related to your participation to this event.

About the Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend



The Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend is a three-day long party and event with participants that now number in the thousands. The heart of the weekend is the historic leather formal Saturday evening cocktail social, Leather Cocktails. Leather Cocktails is the weekend lynchpin gathering from which all other weekend events evolve. The Weekend also includes official events organized by weekend hosts, Centaur MC. That includes a Leather Exhibit Hall; Sunday brunch; and the Mr. MAL Contest and official Sunday night closing party.

In addition, Weekend hosts provide hotel space for what has evolved into a huge leather-loving community and affinity annual reunion. Weekend participants may purchase a full weekend package that includes access to all events. Tickets to a few select events are sold separately.

Visit the Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend’s website for more details.