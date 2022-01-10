For the past two years Charlotte’s annual arts and performance festival BOOM has been adapting its event offerings to pandemic guidelines that included a mix of online and limited capacity shows. With 2022 comes the return of the annual in-person fringe art festival Charlotte has come to know.



BOOM Charlotte has a reputation for being a space where all types of art, cultures, and communities converge. The array of art offerings at BOOM include: theater, dance, music, spoken word, comedy, film, visual art, public art installations and more. With this vast variety of art disciplines to explore, BOOM decided to create categories for grouping the submitted works: BOOM Fringe, BOOM Intersection and BOOM Street.



Applications for Fringe, Intersection and Street are now open. Included below are details about each category, helpful info about where your artwork best fits and access links to the applications. The deadline to submit your work to each category is midnight, February 4, 2022.



BOOM Fringe provides a space to showcase new and original work that can be described as edgy, weird, provocative, and inspiring. This category brings the underrepresented art in Charlotte to the forefront. Fringe is seeking performances of short form works (15-20 minutes) and full length works (45-60 minutes). Application decisions will be announced by February 28.

To fill out an application and get details about venues, set requirements, tech support, payment structure, marketing and festival participation, please go here.

BOOM Intersection and BOOM Street provide an outdoor space to showcase a wide array of family-friendly art that is free and open to the public. Intersection includes live performances, while Street focuses on public art installations, participatory visual art and games.

The goal is to create an art space that is welcoming. Intersection serves as a central location in the festival where art, culture, and community collide. It is a hub where people can enjoy art as they get cozy on couches in the outdoor living room, while the kids enjoy age-appropriate art activities. Street creates a welcoming art space by breaking down the barrier between artists and the audience. It allows people to wander into mini outdoor art experiences without the need for a stage or gallery. Street art pieces sometimes offer the audience a chance to participate in collaboratively creating the work with the artist.



Both art organizations and local artists curate the Intersection stage and the festival grounds with short form performances (10-30 mins.), off-stage performance art pieces, visual art pieces and public art installations. All types of artists are invited to share at BOOM Intersection and BOOM Street: music, dance, spoken word, theater, comedy, mime, performance art, visual art, installation art, and other forms of collaborative works.

Accepted applicants will be announced by March 15. For application and info on Intersection and Street, go here.

BOOM Charlotte Volunteers Needed



In addition to the artists, volunteers are needed to make BOOM Charlotte 2022 happen April 22-25. Past volunteer positions included: item pick-up/drop-off, event set-up/breakdown, venue managers, tech & stage assistants, box office sales, info./merch table, and brand ambassadors.

If you are interested in being added to the volunteer contact list for future updates about available positions and time slots, fill out the form here.