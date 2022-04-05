Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) decided that Congress needed to hear his definition of the word “woman,” and now people are making fun of the strange definition online.

“Take notes, Madame Speaker, I’m about to define what a woman is for you,” Cawthorn said, as if “Madame Speaker” doesn’t know what she is. “XX chromosomes, no tallywhacker. It’s so simple.”

Cawthorn was, of course, presenting a definition of the word “woman” that intentionally excludes transgender women as well as many intersex women. He has a history of anti-transgender comments and hasn’t hesitated to share his viewpoints.

Cawthorn is an opponent of LGBTQ rights. When the Asheville Citizen Times asked him about his views on LGBTQ rights when he ran for Congress two years ago, he said that he opposes government involvement in marriage, even as he was engaged to marry his wife.

“I don’t think the government should be involved in marriage,” Cawthorn said at the time. “I have very traditional views myself. I’m straight, I’m marrying a woman. I don’t think the government should be involved in marriage. I believe it should be between the marriage and God, that’s all that matters.”

The argument that “government shouldn’t be involved in marriage” is one that some conservative Christians bring up, but only in the context of same-sex couples getting married. When Cawthorn married his wife a few months later in April 2021, he said it was “the greatest honor, privilege and adventure of my life.” He did not mention keeping the government out of his marriage.

He is also opposed to protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination.

Earlier this year, he voted against the Equality Act, which would add sexual orientation and gender identity to existing federal civil rights legislation, banning anti-LGBTQ discrimination in employment, credit, housing, and other areas.

He claimed that the bill would restrict parents’ rights when it comes to health care for their transgender children, something that was not in the bill. In fact, several states tried to pass bills to ban doctors from providing medically appropriate gender affirming care to transgender minors, and Cawthorn never spoke out against them.

The bill did not contain funding for abortion either.

In the interview with the Asheville Citizen Times, Cawthorn also said, “I don’t think we should indoctrinate extremely young children and allow them to have life-altering surgeries at a very young age and change their gender.”

Gender affirming surgery is not performed on minors. Gender affirming care for younger children involves social transitioning, where the parents create a welcoming and loving environment for their children to express their identity and be treated as the girl, boy, or non-binary person that they are.

This article appears courtesy of our media partner LGBTQNation.