Boone and part-time Charlotte resident Franklin Graham – the son of Billy Graham and one of the most famous and powerful Evangelical leaders in the country – spent the weekend on social media railing against transgender people and demanding “regime change” in the U.S. because, he said, the Biden administration is “evil” and “wicked.”

Graham first got mad at transgender people on March 31, the Transgender Day of Visibility, which the Biden administration honored by announcing several policy changes designed to make transgender people’s lives easier.

One of them was a paper released by Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use Miriam Delphin-Rittmon that explained why gender affirming, evidence-based health care for transgender youth is important and lifesaving. The paper did not discuss surgery since gender affirming surgery is not performed on minors.

“This is vile,” Graham said in response on his popular Facebook page. “It’s one of the most wicked initiatives that we’ve seen come out of Washington. President Biden’s Democratic administration is endorsing sex-change operations and hormone treatments for children.”

“Mutilating bodies and removing the genitalia of children is permanent,” Graham ranted about the paper that said that affirming a child’s gender can reduce depression, drug use, and suicide risk. “All of their manipulated research saying that it improves mental health or increases happiness is just a lie from hell. What it really does is destroy the lives and futures of these children.”

Graham called transgender equality an “evil agenda” that “followers of Jesus Christ must stand against.”

Then he called for “regime change,” an expression that usually refers to removing the government of a country and replacing it with another through military force.

“Speaking of regime changes – we need one in this country,” he wrote.

On April 3, Graham joined the chorus of conservatives calling for a boycott of Disney because the company spoke out against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, which bans the mention of LGBTQ people in elementary school and limits it in other grades.

“Disney is indoctrinating children with the LGBTQ agenda – and they don’t even try to hide it,” he wrote, linking to an article about “ten families who are swearing off Disney due to its left-leaning politics.”

“I certainly hope parents wake up to what Disney is trying to do and protect their children and grandchildren from the lies this once-great company is now so willing to promote.”

On Sunday, Graham reposted video of North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s (R) infamously hateful rant about the transgender equality movement, which he called “demonic” and “full of the spirit of Antichrist.”

“You can’t transcend God’s creation; I don’t care how hard you try,” Robinson said in the speech that made headlines last year. “The transgender movement in this country, if there’s a movement in this country that is demonic and that is full of the spirit of Antichrist, it is the transgender movement.”

“This preacher is our NC Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson” was the entire caption Graham wrote for the video as he shared it on Facebook, getting it over 150,000 views.

